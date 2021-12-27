Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/british-security-minister-includes-russia-china-among-hostile-nations-1091826845.html
British Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
British Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Minister of State for Security and Borders Damian Hinds has listed Russia, China and Iran among "hostile nations," citing cyber activity... 27.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-27T06:21+0000
2021-12-27T06:34+0000
world
us
china
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105978/20/1059782007_0:139:1978:1252_1920x0_80_0_0_0aa0171df590912ab5134e09c1a0fd6e.jpg
"The three countries that I mentioned to you have physical human capability, they have a big cyber presence, they're able to deploy at scale," Hinds told The Telegraph on Sunday, claiming that China, Russia and Iran "are involved in multiple ways" in terms of spies on the ground, cyber attacks, soldiers on standby, and disinformation campaigns.The minister added that North Korea is a fourth hostile state.At the start of December, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats emanating from Russia, have hampered the chances of a possible Russian-UK dialogue.Moore said at the end of November that London was seeing serious threats emanating from Russia and was going to make every effort to contain and repel the threats.Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.
Yeah! Russian, Chinese and Irani warships are routinely harrass the British coasts!
1
Is this person mentally ill or what?
1
3
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105978/20/1059782007_111:0:1867:1317_1920x0_80_0_0_0dee2daaf4019bff779731026ab6fbd2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, china, uk

British Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’

06:21 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 06:34 GMT 27.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the photo bankThe Moon over the Moscow Kremlin's Spasskaya (Savior) Tower
The Moon over the Moscow Kremlin's Spasskaya (Savior) Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Minister of State for Security and Borders Damian Hinds has listed Russia, China and Iran among "hostile nations," citing cyber activity concerns and alleged disinformation campaigns.
"The three countries that I mentioned to you have physical human capability, they have a big cyber presence, they're able to deploy at scale," Hinds told The Telegraph on Sunday, claiming that China, Russia and Iran "are involved in multiple ways" in terms of spies on the ground, cyber attacks, soldiers on standby, and disinformation campaigns.
The minister added that North Korea is a fourth hostile state.
At the start of December, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the provocative and groundless statements by the head of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, about the alleged threats emanating from Russia, have hampered the chances of a possible Russian-UK dialogue.
Moore said at the end of November that London was seeing serious threats emanating from Russia and was going to make every effort to contain and repel the threats.
Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russia does not threaten any country and does not plan any attacks, calling such allegations groundless.
212006
Discuss
Popular comments
Yeah! Russian, Chinese and Irani warships are routinely harrass the British coasts!
greg1242
27 December, 09:46 GMT1
000000
Is this person mentally ill or what?
greg1242
27 December, 09:46 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:32 GMTDanish Doctors Decry Merck's COVID Pills, Refuse to Use Them
06:21 GMTBritish Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
05:49 GMTBoJo to Hold Monday COVID Meeting Before Announcing Decision on Stricter Curbs in England
05:05 GMTNorwegian Intelligence Service Boss Blames Russia for Digital Attacks
04:59 GMTNearly 50 Flights Cancelled in Japan as Snow Storms Continue, Reports Say
04:56 GMTMore Pandemics Yet to Come, UN Secretary General Says Calling for Preparatory Measures
04:32 GMTUN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says
03:58 GMTLawyer Sarah Weddington Who Won Roe V Wade Abortion Case Dies at the Age of 76
03:35 GMTDefense in Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Case Asks to Dismiss Indictment - Report
02:36 GMTNetizens Decry Mainstream Media for Hypocrisy Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Fuss
02:16 GMTFirst Death From Omicron Variant Registered in Australia
02:03 GMTDesmond Tutu’s Funeral Set For January 1
01:54 GMTOver 6,000 Flights Canceled Over Christmas Weekend Globally as Omicron Gains Strength - Reports
01:28 GMTVideo: Drake Captured Handing Out Stacks of Money to Random People on Christmas
00:57 GMTScientists Discover Largest Animal That Ever Lived on Earth & It's Sea Predator
00:38 GMTRoyals’ Lifespan on Average Much Longer Than That of Ordinary People, Study Shows
00:36 GMTBiden Expresses Condolences Over Death of Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu
YesterdayJourno Mocked Online for Saying 'Selfish' People Like DeSantis Are the Reason for Omicron Outbreak
YesterdayJames Webb Telescope Antenna Released, Assembly Tested, NASA Says
YesterdayPsychic Predicts Prince Charles’ Time on Throne Is Close, But It Will Be ‘Short Reign’ - Report