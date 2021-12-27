Registration was successful!
Biden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid
Biden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid
According to the White House, at least $7 billion will also be allocated for operations in the Indo-Pacific.
2021-12-27
2021-12-27T16:59+0000
Earlier this month, the NDAA got an overwhelming support in both chambers of US Congess.The final version of the bill includes $300 million for military aid to Ukraine; however, legislators did not add sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt or against the Nord Stream 2 project.It also includes a 2.7% pay increase for troops, as well as more aircraft and Navy ship purchases.
History will remember that America helped arm and fund Nazis in Ukraine and also helped the coup of a democratically elected president of Ukraine by using Nazi trash like Pravvy Sektor and Svboda .... history will not look kindly on America
The US taxpayers must demand a stop to all foreign aid that is other than humanitarian, $300 million for military aid to Ukraine is outrageous. The US Congress must pay more attention to domestic issues and stop trying to rule over the world.
joe biden, us, national defense authorization act (ndaa)

Biden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid

16:29 GMT 27.12.2021 (Updated: 16:59 GMT 27.12.2021)
© Flickr / Program Executive Office SoldierUS Army
US Army - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© Flickr / Program Executive Office Soldier
According to the White House, at least $7 billion will also be allocated for operations in the Indo-Pacific.

"On Monday, December 27, 2021, the President signed into law: S. 1605, the 'National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022,' which authorizes fiscal year 2022 appropriations principally for Department of Defense programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, and intelligence programs", the White House said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the NDAA got an overwhelming support in both chambers of US Congess.
© AP Photo / Sgt. Justin UpdegraffThis June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan.
This June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
This June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan.
© AP Photo / Sgt. Justin Updegraff
The final version of the bill includes $300 million for military aid to Ukraine; however, legislators did not add sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt or against the Nord Stream 2 project.
It also includes a 2.7% pay increase for troops, as well as more aircraft and Navy ship purchases.
History will remember that America helped arm and fund Nazis in Ukraine and also helped the coup of a democratically elected president of Ukraine by using Nazi trash like Pravvy Sektor and Svboda .... history will not look kindly on America
Alba1970
27 December, 20:03 GMT
The US taxpayers must demand a stop to all foreign aid that is other than humanitarian, $300 million for military aid to Ukraine is outrageous. The US Congress must pay more attention to domestic issues and stop trying to rule over the world.
Ladyshadow
27 December, 20:32 GMT
