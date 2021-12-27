https://sputniknews.com/20211227/biden-signs-768-bln-defence-bill-with-7-bln-for-eu-deterrence-and-300-mln-for-ukraine-aid-1091841671.html

Biden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid

According to the White House, at least $7 billion will also be allocated for operations in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this month, the NDAA got an overwhelming support in both chambers of US Congess.The final version of the bill includes $300 million for military aid to Ukraine; however, legislators did not add sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt or against the Nord Stream 2 project.It also includes a 2.7% pay increase for troops, as well as more aircraft and Navy ship purchases.

Alba1970 History will remember that America helped arm and fund Nazis in Ukraine and also helped the coup of a democratically elected president of Ukraine by using Nazi trash like Pravvy Sektor and Svboda .... history will not look kindly on America 2

Ladyshadow The US taxpayers must demand a stop to all foreign aid that is other than humanitarian, $300 million for military aid to Ukraine is outrageous. The US Congress must pay more attention to domestic issues and stop trying to rule over the world. 0

