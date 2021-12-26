https://sputniknews.com/20211226/uk-pubs-may-stay-open-two-hours-longer-to-raise-a-glass-to-toast-queens-platinum-jubilee-in-2022-1091808885.html

UK Pubs May Stay Open Two Hours Longer To ‘Raise a Glass to Toast’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022

Pubs, clubs and bars may stay open two hours longer from 2-4 June 2022 as part of plans for “blockbuster” celebrations timed to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

UK pubs, clubs and bars may stay open two hours longer from 2-4 June 2022 as part of plans for “blockbuster” celebrations timed to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.The UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has unveiled the government’s plans to extend licensing hours from the usual 11pm to 1am for three days over the Bank Holiday weekend next June to allow people to "raise a glass to toast Her Majesty the Queen and mark her incredible service to our country", reported UK media.In line with Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, the Home Secretary will seek permission from Parliament to allow the afore-mentioned premises to stay open longer to “mark occasions of exceptional significance.”The plans will be subject to a month-long public consultation, with the government considering any issues that might be raised by police, licensing authorities, alcohol awareness groups and other “stakeholders.”Previously, the government extended licensing hours for the Royal Wedding in 2018, the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the FIFA World Cup in 2014, The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the Royal Wedding in 2011.The Home Office will shortly launch a public consultation on extending the licensing hours‘Unprecedented Milestone’In 2022 a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 will be timed to the British monarch’s 70-year reign. Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on 6 February, having acceded to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25. However, lavish celebrations on the date itself do not typically take place on the day when King George VI died. It has become traditional for associated events to be delayed until summer.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries hailed the upcoming Jubilee as an “unprecedented milestone in our national life.”Throughout next year, the Queen and members of the Royal Family will undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion ahead of the culminating Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.The panned events include the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour), Platinum Jubilee Beacons, lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories. There will also be a service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral on 3 June.In her recorded Christmas Day message to the nation, Queen Elizabeth II hoped her Platinum Jubilee would afford "an opportunity for people everywhere to enjoy a sense of togetherness; a chance to give thanks for the enormous changes of the last seventy years - social, scientific and cultural - and also to look ahead with confidence".

