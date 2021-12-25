Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/queen-elizabeth-pays-tribute-to-prince-philip-in-christmas-speech---video-1091801094.html
Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Speech - Video
Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Speech - Video
Queen Elizabeth II spoke on Saturday about the pain of having "one familiar laugh missing," in her first Christmas address to the nation since the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99.
2021-12-25T17:24+0000
2021-12-25T17:24+0000
queen elizabeth ii
speech
christmas
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/19/1091801069_0:0:3096:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_667b221b095b56625e3e8afff8f98784.jpg
The British monarch delivered the speech from Windsor Castle where she celebrated Christmas with her family. She said COVID-19 meant hers and other families could not celebrate as they may have wished."Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in the opening of the traditional message.The 95-year-old queen said she had drawn comfort from the warmth and affection of tributes to Prince Philip's life and work in the months since his death in April. She recalled his legacy of supporting youth and pioneering the UK's environmental policies.Turning to the future, Queen Elizabeth said that Christmas gave everyone a chance to see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of young children, of whom she said the royal family had welcomed four more this year.
Its a pleasure for me to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (CANCER) Melanoma disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, I was recommended to undergo chemo which I did but the cancer cells regenerated which almost took my life. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/19/1091801069_365:0:3096:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c9ed2bf20fa0ba1a349458473bd2678b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
queen elizabeth ii, speech, christmas, uk

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Speech - Video

17:24 GMT 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, next to a photograph of the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, in Windsor, Britain, December 23, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, next to a photograph of the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, in Windsor, Britain, December 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Elizabeth II spoke on Saturday about the pain of having "one familiar laugh missing," in her first Christmas address to the nation since the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99.
The British monarch delivered the speech from Windsor Castle where she celebrated Christmas with her family. She said COVID-19 meant hers and other families could not celebrate as they may have wished.
"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in the opening of the traditional message.
The 95-year-old queen said she had drawn comfort from the warmth and affection of tributes to Prince Philip's life and work in the months since his death in April. She recalled his legacy of supporting youth and pioneering the UK's environmental policies.
Turning to the future, Queen Elizabeth said that Christmas gave everyone a chance to see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of young children, of whom she said the royal family had welcomed four more this year.
320101
Discuss
Popular comments
Its a pleasure for me to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (CANCER) Melanoma disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, I was recommended to undergo chemo which I did but the cancer cells regenerated which almost took my life. I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
ACArthur Chev
25 December, 21:23 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:17 GMTVideo Showing Man Allegedly Involved in 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Played on Joe Biden Emerges Online
18:14 GMTRussia to Prioritise NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US, Moscow Says
18:04 GMTGazprom Says It's Ready to Send More Gas to Europe Under Cheaper Long-term Contracts
17:59 GMTDoJ Antitrust Probes Into Apple, Google Reportedly Delayed Due to Lack of Cash
17:58 GMTUK Police Arrest Armed Trespasser at Windsor Castle During Queen's Christmas Get-Together
17:50 GMTYellow Vests Protest Against Macron’s Policies in Paris
17:24 GMTQueen Elizabeth Pays Tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas Speech - Video
16:53 GMTXmas Gift for Biden? Manchin Reportedly Tells President How Build Back Better Could Be Saved
16:42 GMTThe First No Longer? Messi Ranked Only Second in The Guardian's '100 Best Footballers' List
16:36 GMTOmicron Disrupts Holiday Plans of Millions as Thousands of Flights Cancelled or Delayed Worldwide
16:24 GMTGerman Arms Exports Hit $10Bln High During Merkel's Final Days in Office, Reports Say
15:42 GMTTaliban Reportedly Forbids Music in Cars, Transporting Women Without Hijab
15:37 GMTTaliban Lays Off World Bank Employees due to Lack of Money for Salaries, Source Says
15:19 GMTGorbachev Reveals How USSR Could Have Been Saved
15:14 GMTRussian Patriarch's Office Denies Being in Secret Unification Talks With Pope Francis
14:42 GMTNYC Police Arrive to Quell Crowd as It Turns Out Not Everyone Gets Free COVID Test - Photo, Video
14:38 GMTNew Study Ranks Meghan Markle as 'Most Intelligent' British Royal, Kate Middleton as Runner-Up
13:52 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Silicon Valley, Reports Say
13:43 GMTPope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue
13:40 GMTAs Europe Faces Soaring Energy Prices, British Press Claims Russia is to Blame