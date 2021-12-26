https://sputniknews.com/20211226/eruption-of-la-palma-volcano-declared-officially-over-after-three-months-1091805361.html

Eruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months

Eruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months

Authorities from Spain's Canary Islands have declared the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma officially over, some three months after seismic activity consumed the region and caused the destruction of thousands of buildings.

2021-12-26T02:52+0000

2021-12-26T02:52+0000

2021-12-26T02:53+0000

spain

volcano eruption

volcano

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091805455_0:189:2971:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_ad793095efe38f996aa6485e6e2261b0.jpg

Authorities from Spain's Canary Islands have declared the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma over, some three months after seismic activity consumed the region and caused the destruction of thousands of buildings.Officials made the final ruling after inspectors reported that the region had gone 10 days without any seismic rumblings.Since the volcano's September 19 eruption, some 3,000 buildings have been destroyed, with hundreds of acres of farmland consumed by lava. Farming and tourism account for the islands main industries.Although no deaths were directly linked to the eruption, the seismic event did prompt mass evacuations. It's estimated that infrastructure losses amount to roughly $1 billion.The milestone eruption proved to be the longest on record, after the volcano remained active for approximately 85 days and 8 hours, according to officials. The most recent eruption was recorded on December 13.

https://sputniknews.com/20211216/spains-sanchez-announces-new-measures-of-support-for-volcano-eruption-hit-la-palma-1091577773.html

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

spain, volcano eruption, volcano