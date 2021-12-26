Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/eruption-of-la-palma-volcano-declared-officially-over-after-three-months-1091805361.html
Eruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months
Eruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months
Authorities from Spain's Canary Islands have declared the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma officially over, some three months after seismic activity consumed the region and caused the destruction of thousands of buildings.
spain
volcano eruption
volcano
Authorities from Spain's Canary Islands have declared the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma over, some three months after seismic activity consumed the region and caused the destruction of thousands of buildings.Officials made the final ruling after inspectors reported that the region had gone 10 days without any seismic rumblings.Since the volcano's September 19 eruption, some 3,000 buildings have been destroyed, with hundreds of acres of farmland consumed by lava. Farming and tourism account for the islands main industries.Although no deaths were directly linked to the eruption, the seismic event did prompt mass evacuations. It's estimated that infrastructure losses amount to roughly $1 billion.The milestone eruption proved to be the longest on record, after the volcano remained active for approximately 85 days and 8 hours, according to officials. The most recent eruption was recorded on December 13.
spain
spain, volcano eruption, volcano

Eruption of La Palma Volcano Declared Officially Over After Three Months

02:52 GMT 26.12.2021 (Updated: 02:53 GMT 26.12.2021)
FILE - A fissure is seen next to a house covered with ash on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Dec. 1 2021.
FILE - A fissure is seen next to a house covered with ash on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Dec. 1 2021.
© AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
While the 85-day eruption of the La Palma volcano caused severe and costly destruction on the island, it also saw the size of the island increase, as molten rock leaked out onto the ocean.
Authorities from Spain's Canary Islands have declared the devastating volcanic eruption in La Palma over, some three months after seismic activity consumed the region and caused the destruction of thousands of buildings.
Officials made the final ruling after inspectors reported that the region had gone 10 days without any seismic rumblings.
"What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over," Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez declared on Saturday, adding that the government's focus now shifts to recovery efforts.
Since the volcano's September 19 eruption, some 3,000 buildings have been destroyed, with hundreds of acres of farmland consumed by lava. Farming and tourism account for the islands main industries.
Although no deaths were directly linked to the eruption, the seismic event did prompt mass evacuations.

"It's not joy or satisfaction - how we can define what we feel? It's an emotional relief. And hope," Perez said. "Because now, we can apply ourselves and focus completely on the reconstruction work."

It's estimated that infrastructure losses amount to roughly $1 billion.
This handout photograph taken on November 19, 2021 and released by the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME) on November 20 shows the lava flow in Las Manchas, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma.
Spain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma
16 December, 15:30 GMT
The milestone eruption proved to be the longest on record, after the volcano remained active for approximately 85 days and 8 hours, according to officials. The most recent eruption was recorded on December 13.
