https://sputniknews.com/20211216/spains-sanchez-announces-new-measures-of-support-for-volcano-eruption-hit-la-palma-1091577773.html

Spain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma

Spain's Sanchez Announces New Measures of Support for Volcano Eruption-Hit La Palma

A new package of measures for supporting the inhabitants of the Spanish island of La Palma and to help its economy, devastated by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, was announced by the prime minister of Spain.

2021-12-16T15:30+0000

2021-12-16T15:30+0000

2021-12-16T15:31+0000

spain

volcano

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090965499_0:185:3072:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_97eb5720859ccb6b36e7681cb16351ab.jpg

"Now the volcano is beginning to register minimum levels of activity close to inactivity. But we should be prudent and wait to see what scientists say concerning the volcano’s activity. We will adopt a new package of measures to support the relaunch and recovery of La Palma’s economy tomorrow," Sanchez told reporters just before an EU summit in Brussels.The decision is expected to be approved by the Spanish Council of Ministers on Friday.Insurance payments will be doubled from 30,000 euros ($33,894) to 60,000 euros. Small and medium-sized companies, as well as local tourism, will be supported with 17.5 million euros. Fishermen will not have to pay into social security during their downtime. Debt payments will be postponed until May 2, 2022. Direct aid for the agricultural sector will reach 30 million euros, after being increased by 12 million, according to Sanchez.La Palma’s volcano began erupting on one of the Canary Islands on September 19. Several earthquakes were registered near the Cumbre Vieja ridge prior to that. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated, with over 1,600 houses and 45 miles of roads damaged, as lava covered nearly 3,000 acres of land.

https://sputniknews.com/20211103/spanish-la-palma-experiences-strongest-earthquake-since-beginning-of-volcanic-eruption-1090448121.html

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spain, volcano