Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/uk-to-mull-new-covid-19-restrictions-in-scientifically-modelled-scenarios-1091790870.html
UK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
UK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
The possibility of introducing new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus could be considered by UK ministers as early as Monday, according to The Guardian.
2021-12-25T10:23+0000
2021-12-25T10:23+0000
omicron covid strain
boris johnson
uk
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091412935_0:380:2964:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2aad468a49f31ed5fcb9409ae6373cc4.jpg
The possibility of introducing new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus could be considered by UK ministers as early as Monday, according to The Guardian.Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and with the new Omicron strain of the virus increasingly manifest across England, ministers will reportedly gather to assess several scenarios modelled for government scientists by the University of Warwick.Documents published by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), a government advisory group acting alongside the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), was published online on 24 December.The papers referenced modelling conducted by the University of Warwick, which had been made public separately, and included scenarios of a return to Step 2 restrictions on several suggested timelines.Overall, the experts had assembled a total of 13 scenarios, based on estimates of four different levels of severity of the Omicron strain of the virus.According to Downing Street sources cited by UK media outlets, the modelling data has not been submitted to government ministers yet for consideration.Any potential changes in pandemic-induced restrictions could come into effect after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet agree on the preferred course of action, with Parliament voting the changes through.Back to ‘Step 2’?Step 2, that is referenced in the modelling, includes a ban on indoor social mixing, and a return of the “rule of six,” when outdoor socialising was only allowed to groups of up to six people. Bars and restaurants were limited to serving customers outdoors.The measures had been an inherent part of the UK government’s roadmap out of lockdown in the first half of 2021. Working from home was encouraged, and hotels and hostels closed.The new modelling considered the impact of adopting the new rules, for example, on 28 December and on 1 January. It then looked into a return to Plan B restrictions - currently in place across England, on 15 January, 28 January, or 28 March.The Warwick scientific team had based estimates on an assumption that the Omicron variant was half as likely to cause severe disease as Delta. According to the experts, the sooner the restrictions were introduced and the longer they lasted, the biggest impact they were predicted to have on reducing hospital admissions and deaths.Accordingly, if Step 2 restrictions remained until 28 March the number of deaths could be more than a third lower than if Plan B were to stay in force.If enforced between 28 December and 15 January, according to the modelling, there might be a lowering of the death toll by just 18%.The current Plan B for dealing with COVID-19 infections this winter involves mandatory introduction of health passes - proof of double-vaccination or a recent negative test - to enter nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events.Introducing the measures had resulted in PM Boris Johnson battling the largest parliamentary rebellion of his premiership on 14 December, with 99 of his MPs opposing him. The plan was voted through on the support of Labour Party votes.Johnson has since baulked at taking any more unpopular decisions, despite Sage urging him to reintroduce “more stringent measures … very soon”, according to the minutes of its meeting on 16 December.In response, a group of cabinet ministers argued more data on the impact of the Omicron strain on hospitalisations and vaccines was needed.This comes as around 1.7 million people in the UK are believed to have been infected with COVID-19 from 13-19 December - the highest number of infections during the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The Omicron variant is responsible for the exceptionally rapid spread of the disease, it was added.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/record-17-million-people-in-uk-tested-positive-for-covid-19-last-week-1091779515.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/pm-johnson-reportedly-warned-of-no-confidence-vote-if-measures-to-tackle-omicron-introduced-1091660425.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091412935_41:0:2770:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_01d58e6dd32921acb30296f1bbeb3ab3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk, covid-19, omicron strain

UK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'

10:23 GMT 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEBus passengers and shoppers view a Christmas light display along Oxford Street, London, Britain, November 20, 2021
Bus passengers and shoppers view a Christmas light display along Oxford Street, London, Britain, November 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
1,544,600 people in England tested positive for COVID-19 last week, with the surge in infections affecting all age groups and the Omicron variant also increasingly registered across England.
The possibility of introducing new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus could be considered by UK ministers as early as Monday, according to The Guardian.
Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases and with the new Omicron strain of the virus increasingly manifest across England, ministers will reportedly gather to assess several scenarios modelled for government scientists by the University of Warwick.
Documents published by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), a government advisory group acting alongside the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), was published online on 24 December.
The papers referenced modelling conducted by the University of Warwick, which had been made public separately, and included scenarios of a return to Step 2 restrictions on several suggested timelines.
Overall, the experts had assembled a total of 13 scenarios, based on estimates of four different levels of severity of the Omicron strain of the virus.
According to Downing Street sources cited by UK media outlets, the modelling data has not been submitted to government ministers yet for consideration.
People queue up to get COVID-19 booster injections outside a vaccination centre in a UCL (University College London) building, in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Record 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
Yesterday, 14:42 GMT
Any potential changes in pandemic-induced restrictions could come into effect after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet agree on the preferred course of action, with Parliament voting the changes through.
Back to ‘Step 2’?
Step 2, that is referenced in the modelling, includes a ban on indoor social mixing, and a return of the “rule of six,” when outdoor socialising was only allowed to groups of up to six people. Bars and restaurants were limited to serving customers outdoors.
The measures had been an inherent part of the UK government’s roadmap out of lockdown in the first half of 2021. Working from home was encouraged, and hotels and hostels closed.
The new modelling considered the impact of adopting the new rules, for example, on 28 December and on 1 January. It then looked into a return to Plan B restrictions - currently in place across England, on 15 January, 28 January, or 28 March.
The Warwick scientific team had based estimates on an assumption that the Omicron variant was half as likely to cause severe disease as Delta. According to the experts, the sooner the restrictions were introduced and the longer they lasted, the biggest impact they were predicted to have on reducing hospital admissions and deaths.
Accordingly, if Step 2 restrictions remained until 28 March the number of deaths could be more than a third lower than if Plan B were to stay in force.
If enforced between 28 December and 15 January, according to the modelling, there might be a lowering of the death toll by just 18%.
“In all the scenarios modelled, rapidly enacted Step 2 measures reduce the peak of hospital pressure to about half its level under Plan B only,” stated the University of Warwick team.
The current Plan B for dealing with COVID-19 infections this winter involves mandatory introduction of health passes - proof of double-vaccination or a recent negative test - to enter nightclubs, big sports matches and other large events.
Introducing the measures had resulted in PM Boris Johnson battling the largest parliamentary rebellion of his premiership on 14 December, with 99 of his MPs opposing him. The plan was voted through on the support of Labour Party votes.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2021
PM Johnson Reportedly Warned of No-Confidence Vote If Measures to Tackle Omicron Introduced
20 December, 08:34 GMT
Johnson has since baulked at taking any more unpopular decisions, despite Sage urging him to reintroduce “more stringent measures … very soon”, according to the minutes of its meeting on 16 December.
“The timing of such measures is crucial. Delaying until 2022 would greatly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions and make it less likely that these would prevent considerable pressure on health and care settings,” the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies had insisted.
In response, a group of cabinet ministers argued more data on the impact of the Omicron strain on hospitalisations and vaccines was needed.
This comes as around 1.7 million people in the UK are believed to have been infected with COVID-19 from 13-19 December - the highest number of infections during the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The Omicron variant is responsible for the exceptionally rapid spread of the disease, it was added.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:42 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana
10:39 GMTUS Fed Cannot Fix Runaway Inflation by Itself Amid Global Supply Chain Failure, Investor Says
10:23 GMTTrump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
10:23 GMTUK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
10:23 GMTBoat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
10:21 GMTPope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
10:16 GMTChief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Ex-Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet