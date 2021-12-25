Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/pope-francis-christmas-address-urges-for-conflict-resolution-through-dialogue-1091798742.html
Pope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue
Pope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue
Pope Francis said in his Urbi et Orbi speech for Christmas on Saturday that people should prioritize dialogue and discussion over unilateralism and isolation
2021-12-25T13:43+0000
2021-12-25T13:43+0000
world
pope francis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082412975_0:120:2321:1425_1920x0_80_0_0_4129ad0f6bb68f3c828aa565680c0c9c.jpg
Delivering the annual address at the Saint Peter's Basilica plaza in Vatican City, the Pope said that the pandemic is putting on test people's "capacity for social relationships," unearthing the "growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together."Pope Francis cited the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the crises in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Sudan and South Sudan in particular. He also called for "reconciliation and peaceful coexistence may prevail in the hearts of the peoples of the Americas" through dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of each other's rights and cultural values.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082412975_130:0:2189:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_7a34da99e20c8d10a83466b367fbde84.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, pope francis

Pope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue

13:43 GMT 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIAPope Francis leads Angelus prayer at the library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican March 21, 2021.
Pope Francis leads Angelus prayer at the library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican March 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pope Francis said in his Urbi et Orbi speech for Christmas on Saturday that people should prioritize dialogue and discussion over unilateralism and isolation, including in the resolution of international conflicts such as Syria and Ethiopia.
Delivering the annual address at the Saint Peter's Basilica plaza in Vatican City, the Pope said that the pandemic is putting on test people's "capacity for social relationships," unearthing the "growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together."
"On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue. Yet only those paths can lead to the resolution of conflicts and to lasting benefits for all," he said.
Pope Francis cited the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the crises in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Sudan and South Sudan in particular. He also called for "reconciliation and peaceful coexistence may prevail in the hearts of the peoples of the Americas" through dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of each other's rights and cultural values.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:43 GMTPope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue
13:40 GMTAs Europe Faces Soaring Energy Prices, British Press Claims Russia is to Blame
12:46 GMTKamala Harris Laments DC ‘Bubble’ Prevents Her From 'Staying in Touch' With People’s Needs
12:46 GMTHypersonic Santa: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Tackles Christmas Myth & Tradition With Science
12:34 GMTCan Kidambi Srikanth Rediscover Himself After Historic World Badminton Championships Silver Medal?
11:43 GMTChina's Securities Watchdog Unveils Draft of New Overseas Listing Rules
11:38 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Giving Ukraine Battlefield Intel Which Kiev Could Use for First Strike on Russia
11:33 GMTTakeoff of Boeing 737 Tyumen-Yerevan Flight Disrupted by Engine Failure - Video
11:24 GMTLaunch of James Webb Telescope Hailed as ‘Game-Changer’ in Search For Alien Life
11:09 GMTSmall Plane Fatally Hits Child During Take-Off in DRC
10:42 GMTJames Webb Space Telescope to Be Launched Into Space From French Guiana
10:39 GMTUS Fed Cannot Fix Runaway Inflation by Itself Amid Global Supply Chain Failure, Investor Says
10:23 GMTTrump's Records: A Few Pay Attention to Jan. 6th Committee Probe as Bidenflation Bites, Scholars Say
10:23 GMTUK 'to Mull New COVID-19 Restrictions in Scientifically-Modelled Scenarios'
10:23 GMTBoat Carrying Migrants Reportedly Capsizes in Central Aegean Killing 16 People
10:21 GMTPope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
10:16 GMTChief of Poland’s Ruling Party Claims Germany Wants to Build Fourth Reich Out of EU
08:54 GMT'Sex-Addicted' James Franco Reportedly to Be Deposed Over Depp's Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
08:30 GMTChinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labour Law
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker