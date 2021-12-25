https://sputniknews.com/20211225/pope-francis-christmas-address-urges-for-conflict-resolution-through-dialogue-1091798742.html

Pope Francis' Christmas Address Urges for Conflict Resolution Through Dialogue

Pope Francis said in his Urbi et Orbi speech for Christmas on Saturday that people should prioritize dialogue and discussion over unilateralism and isolation

Delivering the annual address at the Saint Peter's Basilica plaza in Vatican City, the Pope said that the pandemic is putting on test people's "capacity for social relationships," unearthing the "growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together."Pope Francis cited the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the crises in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Ukraine, Sudan and South Sudan in particular. He also called for "reconciliation and peaceful coexistence may prevail in the hearts of the peoples of the Americas" through dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of each other's rights and cultural values.

