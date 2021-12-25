Registration was successful!
International
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/pope-francis-delivers-urbi-et-orbi-blessing-from-st-peters-basilica-on-christmas-day-1091788341.html
Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day
Pope Francis delivers the traditional speech Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) on Christmas day from St. Peter's Basilica
2021-12-25T10:21+0000
2021-12-25T10:21+0000
pope francis
christmas
Pope Francis delivers the traditional speech Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) on Christmas day from St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City.It is expected that the Vatican will have similar restrictions on the number of people allowed to take part in the event at St. Peter's Square as it did in 2020.The term Urbi et Orbi evolved from the consciousness of the ancient Roman Empire. The custom of solemnly pronouncing the papal blessing on especially significant occasions was formed by the 13th century. In modern practice, the Pope annually proclaims Urbi et Orbi twice: on the holidays of Christmas and Easter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
world, pope francis, christmas

Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day

10:21 GMT 25.12.2021
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 24, 2021.
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© REUTERS / GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
In 2020, only a limited number of people were allowed to attend the event to lower the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
Pope Francis delivers the traditional speech Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) on Christmas day from St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City.
It is expected that the Vatican will have similar restrictions on the number of people allowed to take part in the event at St. Peter's Square as it did in 2020.
The term Urbi et Orbi evolved from the consciousness of the ancient Roman Empire. The custom of solemnly pronouncing the papal blessing on especially significant occasions was formed by the 13th century. In modern practice, the Pope annually proclaims Urbi et Orbi twice: on the holidays of Christmas and Easter.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
