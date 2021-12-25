Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day

Pope Francis delivers the traditional speech Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) on Christmas day from St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City.It is expected that the Vatican will have similar restrictions on the number of people allowed to take part in the event at St. Peter's Square as it did in 2020.The term Urbi et Orbi evolved from the consciousness of the ancient Roman Empire. The custom of solemnly pronouncing the papal blessing on especially significant occasions was formed by the 13th century. In modern practice, the Pope annually proclaims Urbi et Orbi twice: on the holidays of Christmas and Easter.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Pope Francis delivers Urbi et Orbi message from St Peter's Basilica
In 2020, only a limited number of people were allowed to attend the event to lower the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
Pope Francis delivers the traditional speech Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) on Christmas day from St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City.
It is expected that the Vatican will have similar restrictions on the number of people allowed to take part in the event at St. Peter's Square as it did in 2020.
The term Urbi et Orbi evolved from the consciousness of the ancient Roman Empire. The custom of solemnly pronouncing the papal blessing on especially significant occasions was formed by the 13th century. In modern practice, the Pope annually proclaims Urbi et Orbi twice: on the holidays of Christmas and Easter.