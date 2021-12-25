Registration was successful!
NYC Police Arrive to Quell Crowd as It Turns Out Not Everyone Gets Free COVID Test - Photo, Video
Earlier, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the opening of 120 city testing sites amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. 25.12.2021
Police had to intervene to calm down a crowd at a Brooklyn corner in New York City where free at-home COVID-19 tests were being distributed on Friday, media reported. A video emerged online showing long queues formed on Flatbush and Church avenues where free testing kits were being handed out.When it became clear that there won't be enough tests for everyone, some people got angry and started yelling at the city health officials who were distributing the kits. Earlier this week, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that dozens of testing sites were opened in all five boroughs of the city as well as corners where at-home COVID-19 tests would be given for free. However, some sites had to close earlier on Friday and Saturday due to a lack of tests. According to the city health officials, the number of confirmed Omicron cases stood at nearly 39,000 on Thursday alone, and it looks these figures will only be rising throughout the holiday season.
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the opening of 120 city testing sites amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
Police had to intervene to calm down a crowd at a Brooklyn corner in New York City where free at-home COVID-19 tests were being distributed on Friday, media reported.
A video emerged online showing long queues formed on Flatbush and Church avenues where free testing kits were being handed out.
When it became clear that there won't be enough tests for everyone, some people got angry and started yelling at the city health officials who were distributing the kits.
Earlier this week, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that dozens of testing sites were opened in all five boroughs of the city as well as corners where at-home COVID-19 tests would be given for free. However, some sites had to close earlier on Friday and Saturday due to a lack of tests.
According to the city health officials, the number of confirmed Omicron cases stood at nearly 39,000 on Thursday alone, and it looks these figures will only be rising throughout the holiday season.
14:42 GMTNYC Police Arrive to Quell Crowd as It Turns Out Not Everyone Gets Free COVID Test - Photo, Video
