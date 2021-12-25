https://sputniknews.com/20211225/iran-can-produce-nuclear-fuel-hopes-to-start-using-it-at-npp-soon-nuclear-agency-chief-says-1091788159.html

Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says

Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says

Iran can produce nuclear fuel domestically and will soon start using it at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Mohammad Eslami

2021-12-25T06:17+0000

2021-12-25T06:17+0000

2021-12-25T07:07+0000

middle east

iran

iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104473/71/1044737106_0:136:4648:2751_1920x0_80_0_0_616b440fb5b6be0fb0a6def4e1c23b8e.jpg

"Iran can already produce nuclear fuel domestically. We had talks with Rosatom and we hope that as part of our cooperation, based on the plans and contracts we will sign with it, we will be able to do this and start using Iranian fuel in the reactor in Bushehr", Eslami said.The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of a third power unit has been signed.In addition, Moscow supplies Tehran with the nuclear fuel needed for the operation of the reactor of the first unit. The last supply of the Russian fuel was made in April 2020.Tehran has paid Russia in full for the construction of the first block of the Bushehr power plant and has no outstanding debts to Moscow, Mohammad Eslami said.In August, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that Moscow and Tehran had not settled the issue of Iranian debt for the Bushehr nuclear power plant due to US sanctions which froze Tehran's funds in Japanese and South Korean banks. Despite this, the NPP continued to operate normally.The critical infrastructure of Iran's nuclear facilities is secure, and vulnerabilities are being constantly monitored for potential cyberattacks, Mohammad Eslami added.Iran's state electronic systems have recently become a target for cyberattacks. In October, Iranian gas station networks came under attack, allowing Iranian drivers to buy gas at lower prices. The authorities later said that the United States and Israel were behind the cyberattack.

Hess Very good and open move by Iran. Its action shows that independent nations can resist American-Zionist imperialism and aggression. 1

Arthur Chev Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (SKIN CANCER) disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, while i came across a testimony of a lady on the internet testifying about Dr. Ahmed Usman on how he cured her from herpes disease. Well i never believed it,, well after all the remedy given to me by Doctor Ahmed Usman few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured .I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues. Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases. 0

2

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, iran, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant