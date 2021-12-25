Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211225/iran-can-produce-nuclear-fuel-hopes-to-start-using-it-at-npp-soon-nuclear-agency-chief-says-1091788159.html
Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
Iran can produce nuclear fuel domestically and will soon start using it at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Mohammad Eslami
2021-12-25T06:17+0000
2021-12-25T07:07+0000
middle east
iran
iran’s bushehr nuclear plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104473/71/1044737106_0:136:4648:2751_1920x0_80_0_0_616b440fb5b6be0fb0a6def4e1c23b8e.jpg
"Iran can already produce nuclear fuel domestically. We had talks with Rosatom and we hope that as part of our cooperation, based on the plans and contracts we will sign with it, we will be able to do this and start using Iranian fuel in the reactor in Bushehr", Eslami said.The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of a third power unit has been signed.In addition, Moscow supplies Tehran with the nuclear fuel needed for the operation of the reactor of the first unit. The last supply of the Russian fuel was made in April 2020.Tehran has paid Russia in full for the construction of the first block of the Bushehr power plant and has no outstanding debts to Moscow, Mohammad Eslami said.In August, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that Moscow and Tehran had not settled the issue of Iranian debt for the Bushehr nuclear power plant due to US sanctions which froze Tehran's funds in Japanese and South Korean banks. Despite this, the NPP continued to operate normally.The critical infrastructure of Iran's nuclear facilities is secure, and vulnerabilities are being constantly monitored for potential cyberattacks, Mohammad Eslami added.Iran's state electronic systems have recently become a target for cyberattacks. In October, Iranian gas station networks came under attack, allowing Iranian drivers to buy gas at lower prices. The authorities later said that the United States and Israel were behind the cyberattack.
Very good and open move by Iran. Its action shows that independent nations can resist American-Zionist imperialism and aggression.
1
Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (SKIN CANCER) disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, while i came across a testimony of a lady on the internet testifying about Dr. Ahmed Usman on how he cured her from herpes disease. Well i never believed it,, well after all the remedy given to me by Doctor Ahmed Usman few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured .I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
0
2
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104473/71/1044737106_400:0:4249:2887_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd6ab557d1ecf6cafae0f77a8ebdc03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, iran, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

Iran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says

06:17 GMT 25.12.2021 (Updated: 07:07 GMT 25.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENAREA general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010
A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran can produce nuclear fuel domestically and will soon start using it at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI), told Sputnik.
"Iran can already produce nuclear fuel domestically. We had talks with Rosatom and we hope that as part of our cooperation, based on the plans and contracts we will sign with it, we will be able to do this and start using Iranian fuel in the reactor in Bushehr", Eslami said.
The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of a third power unit has been signed.
In addition, Moscow supplies Tehran with the nuclear fuel needed for the operation of the reactor of the first unit. The last supply of the Russian fuel was made in April 2020.
Tehran has paid Russia in full for the construction of the first block of the Bushehr power plant and has no outstanding debts to Moscow, Mohammad Eslami said.

"No. Not anymore. Iran paid off all its debts to the Russian Federation", Eslami said in response to a question about financial issues between the two countries concerning the NPP project.

In August, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said that Moscow and Tehran had not settled the issue of Iranian debt for the Bushehr nuclear power plant due to US sanctions which froze Tehran's funds in Japanese and South Korean banks. Despite this, the NPP continued to operate normally.
The critical infrastructure of Iran's nuclear facilities is secure, and vulnerabilities are being constantly monitored for potential cyberattacks, Mohammad Eslami added.

"Every country pays great attention to ensuring the safety of its nuclear power plants... All our systems are secure, all their vulnerabilities are under control thanks to the measures we have taken. We hope that such heightened security measures in our nuclear infrastructure will disappoint those trying to compromise it", Eslami said.

Iran's state electronic systems have recently become a target for cyberattacks. In October, Iranian gas station networks came under attack, allowing Iranian drivers to buy gas at lower prices. The authorities later said that the United States and Israel were behind the cyberattack.
300200
Discuss
Popular comments
Very good and open move by Iran. Its action shows that independent nations can resist American-Zionist imperialism and aggression.
HHess
25 December, 10:03 GMT1
100000
Its a pleasure to testify about what Dr. Ahmed Usman did for me. I have been suffering from (SKIN CANCER) disease for the past 4 years and had constant pain, while i came across a testimony of a lady on the internet testifying about Dr. Ahmed Usman on how he cured her from herpes disease. Well i never believed it,, well after all the remedy given to me by Doctor Ahmed Usman few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as Dr. Ahmed Usman assured me that i will be cured .I have used Doctor Ahmed herbs product with success. I recommend him to anyone with health issues.  Contact Doctor Ahmed Usman and be cured. email him on; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com  or send him a whatsapp text  +12143027366 . He has Herbal cure for Diabetes, Hepatitis, Heart diseases. Hypertension, Strokes and Liver disease, Fibroid, Cancer, Asthma, Leukemia, Epilepsy, Menopause diseases.
ACArthur Chev
25 December, 10:28 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:30 GMT'Class Act': Duchess of Cambridge Charms Viewers With Xmas Piano Accompaniment to Tom Walker
07:22 GMTIs It Time to Drop Former Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane From the Indian Cricket Team's Playing XI?
07:05 GMTTurkmen President Tells Gov't to Halve Prices for Some Goods Ahead of New Year, Reports Say
06:17 GMTIran Can Produce Nuclear Fuel, Hopes to Start Using It at NPP Soon, Nuclear Agency Chief Says
06:17 GMTTrump Spokesman Sues Jan. 6th Committee That 'Wrongly' Seeks to Obtain His Financial Records
06:00 GMTOmicron Wave: India's Restaurants, Clubs Face the Heat as Xmas, New Year Mass Gatherings Are Banned
05:09 GMTSerbian President Says He'll Ask Putin for More Gas Deliveries on Saturday
05:07 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Sister Breaks Down in Tears After Judge's Decision
05:04 GMTRussian MC-21-300 Jet With Locally Produced Composite Wings Conducts Maiden Flight, Rostec Says
05:00 GMTFamous Footballers With Names That Remind Us of Christmas Fervour
03:57 GMTCombat Ship USS Milwaukee Remains in Port Over COVID-19 Outbreak Among Crew – 4th Fleet
03:50 GMTElon Musk Suggests He May Be 'Partly Chinese' After Lookalike Takes Social Media by Storm
02:30 GMTTurkey, Qatar Reach Agreement With Taliban on Running Airport of Kabul – Reports
02:11 GMTCarnival Freedom Cruise Becomes Third South Florida Vessel to Report a COVID-19 Outbreak This Week
01:53 GMTHoliday Fight Club: Watch US Travellers Throw Down on Tennessee-Bound Delta Flight
00:19 GMTTehran Says Will Not Exceed 60% Uranium Enrichment Level Even If US Sanctions Remain
YesterdayDozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
YesterdayTrump's 3-Hour Silence on Jan. 6 Was Reportedly Filled With Video Retakes Urging Rioters to Leave
YesterdayChristmas is Cancelled: Omicron Prompts Airlines to Call Off Thousands of Flights
Yesterday'It Was a Wall': Premier League Managers Lament Meeting Over COVID-19 Concerns