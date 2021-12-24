Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/uk-constructing-naval-base-for-ukraine-in-ochakiv---former-officer-of-security-service-1091764319.html
UK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service
UK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service
UK experts are constructing a naval base for Ukraine in the southern port city of Ochakiv, while their safety is ensured by officers of a private military company, a former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, told Sputnik.
2021-12-24T02:46+0000
2021-12-24T02:40+0000
security service of ukraine
ukraine
naval base
experts
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102634/44/1026344430_0:269:4640:2879_1920x0_80_0_0_e9f11d377a1f242f571a05c6e26ba910.jpg
"The UK is actively operating in southern Ukraine, particularly in Mykolaiv, with UK aircraft regularly arriving at the Kulbakino airbase [in the city]," Prozorov said.He also noted that the UK experts, who arrive in Mykolaiv, are constructing the naval base in Ochakiv. The UK private military company is responsible for the expert's safety, according to Prozorov.The former SBU officer could not say the number of UK experts and officers of the private military company deployed in Ukraine.The latest development comes after UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss matters brewing along Ukraine's border with Russia, which has been repeatedly accused of building up its forces in the region.In fact, tensions between Russia and western powers have largely plummeted over the last months as a result of continued troop build-up reports. Russian President Vladimir Putin more recently weighed in on the reports during his year-end conference, blasting accusations as baseless.The annual news conference also saw the Russian leader discuss the European energy crisis, Russian relations with China and the recognition of the Taliban government, among other pressing topics.
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/nato-expansion-to-the-east-is-unacceptable-for-russia-putin-says-1091745630.html
A naval base for a colony which doesn't have a functioning navy. The base is for israeloamerican/nato ships.
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102634/44/1026344430_222:0:4419:3148_1920x0_80_0_0_63de813fd67075e088a39b94bebddd26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
security service of ukraine, ukraine, naval base, experts, uk

UK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service

02:46 GMT 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaA soldier mans a heavy machine-gun position at a Ukrainian army checkpoint near Kurakhove, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 3, 2015 on a road leading to Russia-backed separatist held territory
A soldier mans a heavy machine-gun position at a Ukrainian army checkpoint near Kurakhove, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 3, 2015 on a road leading to Russia-backed separatist held territory - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK experts are constructing a naval base for Ukraine in the southern port city of Ochakiv, while their safety is ensured by officers of a private military company, Vasily Prozorov, a former lieutenant colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), told Sputnik.
"The UK is actively operating in southern Ukraine, particularly in Mykolaiv, with UK aircraft regularly arriving at the Kulbakino airbase [in the city]," Prozorov said.
He also noted that the UK experts, who arrive in Mykolaiv, are constructing the naval base in Ochakiv. The UK private military company is responsible for the expert's safety, according to Prozorov.
The former SBU officer could not say the number of UK experts and officers of the private military company deployed in Ukraine.
The latest development comes after UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss matters brewing along Ukraine's border with Russia, which has been repeatedly accused of building up its forces in the region.
In fact, tensions between Russia and western powers have largely plummeted over the last months as a result of continued troop build-up reports. Russian President Vladimir Putin more recently weighed in on the reports during his year-end conference, blasting accusations as baseless.
American Patriot missiles deployed in Poland - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Putin Warns NATO Expansion Eastward is Unacceptable: 'US Has Come to Our Doorstep With Its Missiles'
Yesterday, 10:34 GMT

"We are not the ones who are threatening someone," Putin told the crowd of reporters. "Are we the ones who went there, to the US borders, or to the borders of the United Kingdom or somewhere? They came to us, and now they still say: no, now Ukraine will join NATO as well."

The annual news conference also saw the Russian leader discuss the European energy crisis, Russian relations with China and the recognition of the Taliban government, among other pressing topics.
010104
Discuss
Popular comments
A naval base for a colony which doesn't have a functioning navy. The base is for israeloamerican/nato ships.
vtvot tak
24 December, 06:23 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:45 GMTUS Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages
03:32 GMTTexas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor
03:27 GMTDeath Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People – Authorities
02:46 GMTUK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service
01:24 GMTUS & Japan Reportedly Designed New Joint Military Strategy for Potential 'Taiwan Emergency'
00:46 GMTSouth Korea to Pardon Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye - Justice Ministry
00:06 GMT'You're Protected': Trump Touts Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing Death, Hospitalization
YesterdayWatch: Huge Explosion Erupts From Saudi Airstrike on Houthi Weapons Depot in Sana'a
YesterdayEx-Afghan President Karzai Urges World to Work With Taliban
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Break Into Government Building in French Guadeloupe - Reports
YesterdayAssange Files Application to Appeal UK Ruling on Extradition to US
YesterdayMeta Appealing UK Watchdog’s Order to Sell Its GIF Library – Reports
YesterdayBelarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist
YesterdayManchester United Legend Reveals Premier League Favorite and Best Manager
YesterdayStalemate Sets in as Ethiopian Army Holds Positions in Liberated Amhara, Afar Towns Outside Tigray
YesterdayBiden Voices Support for Exception to Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights Legislation
YesterdayEx-Minnesota Cop Kimberly Potter Found Guilty in Shooting Death of Daunte Wright
Yesterday'Russia is Back': Moscow Won't Back Down, Ending Era of NATO Expansion is Possible, Observers Say
YesterdayRecord 122,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Arrive in US Shelters in 2021, Reports Say
YesterdayKamala Harris Believes Her Media Coverage Would Be Better If She Were a White Man - Report