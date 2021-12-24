https://sputniknews.com/20211224/trumps-3-hour-silence-on-jan-6-was-reportedly-filled-with-retakes-of-a-video-asking-fans-to-leave--1091785554.html

Trump's 3-Hour Silence on Jan. 6 Was Reportedly Filled With Video Retakes Urging Rioters to Leave

As supporters of then-US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building on January 6, 2020, the Republican president and then-nominee went missing from...

Then-US President Donald Trump's address to his rioting supporters at the US Capitol did not come easy for 45, as "he wouldn't say the right thing" and had to record a brief message several times before his team settled on the right take, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.Prior to the storming of the US Capitol building, in which five people died, including a Capitol police officer, Trump told attendees of his 'Stop the Steal' rally that they would need to "fight like hell" if they wanted to keep their country.The Select Committee chairman suggested that the delay in Trump's action could factor into whether the committee issues a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice, which ultimately decides whether charges will be pursued. Thompson noted that the Select Committee is prepared to issue a criminal referral against Trump, if deemed necessary, and is not deterred by the historic nature of the potential move. "I can assure you that if a criminal referral would be warranted, there would be no reluctance on the part of this committee to do that," he told the outlet. DoJ Releases New Jan. 6 Footage Showing Three Hours of Assault on PoliceEarlier this week, the DoJ released a three-hour video detailing the conflict between police and rioters. The now-public footage is the longest video the government has released from the deadly riot. Several news outlets, including CNN, initially sued for access to the footage. From crutches to flag poles and audio speakers—virtually anything that could be carried or thrown—became a weapon for the rioters. Meanwhile, responding authorities were equipped with firearms, as well as crowd control equipment, including batons, pepper spray, and riot shields. However, several officers had their own weapons turned against them, particularly in the nearby tunnels.Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who said he experienced a heart attack and fell unconscious during the series of events, can be seen being dragged from the police line and into the sea of rioters, who tased and beat him, threatening to "kill him with his own gun."

vot tak The trump rigime needed a lot of takes because they wanted a message that would thank the rioters for their work, while making it look like israel's trump toy was not supporting the riot. They worked on how to get it just right. Like in a film scene. They try several different things till the presentation looks like it will work in the way they wanted. What israel's trump colonials were doing on 6 jan. was not instigating an insurrection, they were engaging in sophisticated psywar. The jan 6 riot was to be a rallying event for the far right zio-freakshow to promote to stay relevant and keep the dupes interested. Without an event like that, this israeli indoctrinated asset, that is the bulwark of both the extreme right and public support of their trump figurehead, would fade away. 0

