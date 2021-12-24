https://sputniknews.com/20211224/british-mercs-have-infested-ukraine-former-security-service-officer-claims-1091780086.html

British Mercs Have Infested Ukraine, Former Security Service Officer Claims

A British private military company is operating in Ukraine, and providing security to engineers and logistics specialists engaged in the construction of a new naval base in Ochakiv, southern Ukraine, Vasily Prozorov, a former officer in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has alleged.According to Prozorov’s information, the private military company is providing protection to engineers, aircraft and cargo, and is based at the Alexandrovskaya, a Nikolayev hotel.Prozorov served in the SBU between 1999 and 2018, and paid several trips to the Donbass between 2014 and 2015. In March 2019, he held a press conference in Moscow, revealing the existence of SBU secret prisons in the Donbass, and accusing the agency of carrying out acts of terrorism and sabotage in the region. The SBU confirmed that Prozorov had worked for the agency, but claimed he was fired for excessive consumption of alcohol on the job, and threatened to punish him over the revelations. The former officer has gone on to found UkrLeaks – which publishes information about the Ukrainian security services activities. In late 2020, he accused the United States of using Ukrainian territory as a testing ground for biological weapons.Authorities in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have repeatedly accused Kiev of using foreign mercenaries and far-right nationalist volunteers to carry out war crimes in eastern Ukraine.Russia, which serves a guarantor of the Minsk Agreements on east Ukraine peace, estimates that there are about 10,000 military personnel from NATO countries stationed at military bases and naval facilities across Ukraine, 4,000 of them from the US. On Friday, Russian diplomat Alexei Polishchuk told Sputnik that Western powers and Kiev violated the Minsk deal by failing to withdraw “all foreign armed formations, military equipment and mercenaries” from the country.Britain and Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at building up Kiev’s naval capabilities in June 2021, with the deal promising the Eastern European nation new ships and weapons systems, training support, the construction of new bases and two Sandown-class minehunting vessels. London has agreed to provide Kiev with a $2.2 billion loan to finance the weapons contracts.

Rokenbok My understanding is that the Jewish Cabal have targeted Ukraine as their new homeland and as usual everything they touch turns to shit. 0

BW_ The U.S regime and the UK caliphate are trying to dirvert attention from what they did in Europe in 2013-2015, the migrant crisis, the totalitarian and genocidal vaccination programs and psychopaths from Pizer and Biily the kid gates. 0

