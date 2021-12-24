https://sputniknews.com/20211224/afghan-embassy-in-dushanbe-refuses-to-return-taliban-800000-sent-by-former-government-1091773689.html

Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government

The Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe has denied the Taliban* the return of $800,000 that were sent from Kabul in the last days of the presidency of Ashraf Ghani

afghanistan

taliban

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, after Ghani fled the country to take refuge in the United Arab Emirates, then Afghan government transferred $786,000 to the embassy in Dushanbe. The Taliban sent a letter demanding that the money be returned to Kabul.He also recalled that the embassy did not recognize the Taliban.The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August. On 7 September, the movement announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

vot tak This is criminal theft by israeloamerican quislings. That "embassy" should be considered a non entity and treated as a "crackhouse". 0

