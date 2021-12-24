Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/afghan-embassy-in-dushanbe-refuses-to-return-taliban-800000-sent-by-former-government-1091773689.html
Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government
Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government
The Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe has denied the Taliban* the return of $800,000 that were sent from Kabul in the last days of the presidency of Ashraf Ghani
2021-12-24T11:13+0000
2021-12-24T11:13+0000
afghanistan
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102660/51/1026605159_0:0:3888:2187_1920x0_80_0_0_52005befefaf2730a370b5af34315733.jpg
According to Pajhwok Afghan News, after Ghani fled the country to take refuge in the United Arab Emirates, then Afghan government transferred $786,000 to the embassy in Dushanbe. The Taliban sent a letter demanding that the money be returned to Kabul.He also recalled that the embassy did not recognize the Taliban.The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August. On 7 September, the movement announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 
0
This is criminal theft by israeloamerican quislings. That "embassy" should be considered a non entity and treated as a "crackhouse".
0
2
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102660/51/1026605159_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e659eeaf2120799dbeb350c5182d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, taliban

Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government

11:13 GMT 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoThis aeriel view taken through an airplane window shows Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, April 5, 2010
This aeriel view taken through an airplane window shows Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Monday, April 5, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - The Afghan Embassy in Dushanbe has denied the Taliban* the return of $800,000 that were sent from Kabul in the last days of the presidency of Ashraf Ghani, Afghan Ambassador Muhammad Zahir Agbar said on Friday.
According to Pajhwok Afghan News, after Ghani fled the country to take refuge in the United Arab Emirates, then Afghan government transferred $786,000 to the embassy in Dushanbe. The Taliban sent a letter demanding that the money be returned to Kabul.
"The Taliban have no right to demand the return of this amount of almost $800,000, since the Afghan Embassy is the official diplomatic department of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and therefore different amounts are received here, about which the Taliban have no right to ask questions," the ambassador told reporters.
He also recalled that the embassy did not recognize the Taliban.
"We do not officially recognize the Taliban, like almost the whole world, and who are they to demand that we return the money of the legitimate government? Now we [the embassy] are one small Afghanistan with a large number of our citizens living and working here. About 10,000 Afghans, whom we can help, live and work in Dushanbe," the diplomat said.
The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August. On 7 September, the movement announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
020000
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 
vavera andrea
24 December, 14:30 GMT
000000
This is criminal theft by israeloamerican quislings. That "embassy" should be considered a non entity and treated as a "crackhouse".
vtvot tak
24 December, 14:58 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:59 GMTRussia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022
11:49 GMTOver 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report
11:41 GMTIsraeli Foreign Minister Suggests Contingency Plan If Vienna Talks Fail
11:39 GMTFAA Warns 5G Could Render Equipment Used for Landing in Low-Visibility Conditions Useless
11:35 GMTIndia's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
11:17 GMTBeijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms
11:16 GMTRussia Imposes $98Mln Fine on Google
11:13 GMTAfghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government
11:06 GMTEstonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals
11:00 GMTRussians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows
10:56 GMTIsrael Concerned With Growing Antisemitism in Europe, Foreign Minister Lapid Says
10:42 GMTLionel Messi Registers Worst Career Tally for PSG in Ligue 1, Shines in Champions League
10:38 GMTRussia Will Respond With 'Adequate Military Measures' to Hostile Actions by the West, Moscow Warns
10:37 GMTPoll Workers Sue Giuliani, OAN Over Election Fraud Claims Triggering 'Vitriol, Threats, Harassment'
10:34 GMTApple Workers Staging Strike on Christmas Eve
10:21 GMT39 Killed, Many Injured in Bangladesh After Ferry Catches Fire
10:16 GMTTesla to Restrict Built-In Gaming Features in Cars Following Safety Agency Probe, Reports Say
10:01 GMTPolice Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
09:03 GMTWhy Biden-Trump 2024 Rematch is Big 'If' & How Michelle Obama Could Replace Joe in Presidential Race
08:52 GMTSecurity Concerns Raised as US Lawmakers Split Over Senate Sitting on Anniversary of Capitol Riot