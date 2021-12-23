Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/taliban-reportedly-halted-evacuation-flights-from-afghanistan-for-past-two-weeks-1091754742.html
Taliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
Taliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Taliban* have suspended US-chartered Qatar Airways evacuation flights out of Afghanistan for the past two weeks, NBC reported on... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T15:28+0000
2021-12-23T15:28+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091120008_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5736e8a33c51c095b8ed6b8d5d9a3076.jpg
Flights were halted over disagreements both about how the Kabul airport is managed and who is provided with seats on the evacuation flights, the report said, citing a congressional source, two refugee advocates and a source in the know.The Taliban allegedly demanded several seats on the flights for their fighters and sympathizers so that they can work in other countries, NBC said, citing a congressional official and the source familiar with the matter. According to the TV channel, the Taliban argue that they are running the country and Qataris use their airspace, so the radical group should receive seats on the flights.Prior to the flight suspension, the Taliban were using the seats to send migrant workers to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other countries to find work, the report noted. The Taliban were deciding who would get the seats, and it was not known who was leaving Afghanistan – Taliban fighters, sympathizers, civilians, or a combination of these groups, according to the broadcaster.When the Qatari government declined to continue providing seats, the Taliban halted evacuation flights, NBC said.The Taliban and the Qatari government are also reported to be at odds over how the Taliban are running the airport. Qatar maintains that the airport and its security are not up to international standards, and they have denounced instances of the Taliban harassing Afghan refugees at the airport or preventing them from boarding their flights, according to NBC.The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the Kabul airport. As crowds gathered at the airport, the area was hit by two terrorist attacks, the Taliban ordered all foreign evacuations to end before 31 August. Later, evacuations resumed.*The Taliban is an organisation under the UN sanctions over terrorist activities
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091120008_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d11d12e32c5cc01d0dddac52eb5ede4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan, taliban

Taliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks

15:28 GMT 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERA military helicopter is pictured during the Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan November 14, 2021.
A military helicopter is pictured during the Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan November 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Taliban* have suspended US-chartered Qatar Airways evacuation flights out of Afghanistan for the past two weeks, NBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Flights were halted over disagreements both about how the Kabul airport is managed and who is provided with seats on the evacuation flights, the report said, citing a congressional source, two refugee advocates and a source in the know.

"We are hopeful that flights will resume shortly, though as usual, winter weather conditions and airport operations remain additional factors to be aware of", a State Department official told the channel.

The Taliban allegedly demanded several seats on the flights for their fighters and sympathizers so that they can work in other countries, NBC said, citing a congressional official and the source familiar with the matter. According to the TV channel, the Taliban argue that they are running the country and Qataris use their airspace, so the radical group should receive seats on the flights.
Prior to the flight suspension, the Taliban were using the seats to send migrant workers to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other countries to find work, the report noted. The Taliban were deciding who would get the seats, and it was not known who was leaving Afghanistan – Taliban fighters, sympathizers, civilians, or a combination of these groups, according to the broadcaster.
© REUTERS / US MARINESUS Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
US Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
US Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
© REUTERS / US MARINES
When the Qatari government declined to continue providing seats, the Taliban halted evacuation flights, NBC said.
The Taliban and the Qatari government are also reported to be at odds over how the Taliban are running the airport. Qatar maintains that the airport and its security are not up to international standards, and they have denounced instances of the Taliban harassing Afghan refugees at the airport or preventing them from boarding their flights, according to NBC.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, which led to the collapse of the previous government and mass evacuations from the Kabul airport. As crowds gathered at the airport, the area was hit by two terrorist attacks, the Taliban ordered all foreign evacuations to end before 31 August. Later, evacuations resumed.
*The Taliban is an organisation under the UN sanctions over terrorist activities
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say
15:28 GMTTaliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
15:20 GMTBoth Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
15:13 GMTIsraeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
15:05 GMTDelhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India
15:03 GMTHong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant
14:59 GMTBelgium Confirms Decision to Stop Nuclear Power Reactors by 2025, Reports Say
14:48 GMTEmbattled Actor James Franco Admits He Slept With Students as He Opens Up About Sex Addiction
14:42 GMTRussia's Dilemma: US Essence is Predatory Power
14:18 GMTFrom Ukraine Crisis to Gender Politics: Key Takeaways From Putin's 2021 Presser
14:15 GMTFirst Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
14:12 GMTChina to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots
14:03 GMTGermany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death
13:54 GMTUK’s Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022
13:21 GMT160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video
13:18 GMTBollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Records Statement With Police on 'Spreading Hate' Over Farmer Protest
13:07 GMTPutin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach