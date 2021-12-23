Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/us-consumer-prices-up-57-in-year-to-november-fastest-gain-in-39-years-1091755946.html
US Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
US Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US consumer prices grew by 5.7% in the year to November, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday as wages and other costs... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T16:08+0000
2021-12-23T16:08+0000
us
inflation
price hike
us commerce department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_0:181:3500:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_320a37dea74249e55aaef089856faac8.jpg
Historical data from the Commerce Department showed the consumer prices increase was the largest annual growth in the index in 39 years.The rise in PCE matched the general inflation trend set so far by the Consumer Price Index, a broader inflation gauge that also grew by its fastest pace in almost four decades in November.The US economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020 from the lockdowns and other restrictive measures imposed to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.This year’s growth has been spotty, with an annualised 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.1% in the third.The Federal Reserve has projected a 5.5% growth for next year and 4% for 2023. The US central bank’s problem though is inflation, running at near 40-year highs as prices have soared from the lows of the pandemic due to higher wage demands and supply chain disruptions.
so, whats the problem ? looks like what went around is coming around. get use to it because the whole world lives like this ! and its your fault.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_196:0:3304:2331_1920x0_80_0_0_71120e4784feabcb7da8bac5f9867330.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, inflation, price hike, us commerce department

US Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years

16:08 GMT 23.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MOHD RASFAN A foreign currency dealer in Ampang
A foreign currency dealer in Ampang - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MOHD RASFAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US consumer prices grew by 5.7% in the year to November, data from the Commerce Department showed on Thursday as wages and other costs continued to soar in an economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.
Historical data from the Commerce Department showed the consumer prices increase was the largest annual growth in the index in 39 years.

"The PCE [Personal Consumption Expenditures] price index for November increased 5.7 percent from one year ago, reflecting increases in both goods and services... Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index for November increased 4.7 percent from one year ago," the statement said.

The rise in PCE matched the general inflation trend set so far by the Consumer Price Index, a broader inflation gauge that also grew by its fastest pace in almost four decades in November.
The US economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020 from the lockdowns and other restrictive measures imposed to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This year’s growth has been spotty, with an annualised 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.1% in the third.
The Federal Reserve has projected a 5.5% growth for next year and 4% for 2023. The US central bank’s problem though is inflation, running at near 40-year highs as prices have soared from the lows of the pandemic due to higher wage demands and supply chain disruptions.
000001
Discuss
Popular comments
so, whats the problem ? looks like what went around is coming around. get use to it because the whole world lives like this ! and its your fault.
shahid khan
23 December, 20:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:02 GMTTrump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
16:51 GMTStoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
16:42 GMTUS Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
16:25 GMTPentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
16:23 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law
16:19 GMTTesla Owner Blows Up Car With Elon Musk Effigy Inside to Protest High Cost of Repairs - Video
16:10 GMTIntel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice
16:09 GMTFrance's Macron, Italy's Draghi Call for Fiscal Reforms in the EU on Path to COVID Recovery
16:08 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say
15:28 GMTTaliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
15:20 GMTBoth Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
15:13 GMTIsraeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
15:05 GMTDelhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India
15:03 GMTHong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant
14:59 GMTBelgium Confirms Decision to Stop Nuclear Power Reactors by 2025, Reports Say
14:48 GMTEmbattled Actor James Franco Admits He Slept With Students as He Opens Up About Sex Addiction