Four 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos

According to local media, the oil and gas company has a history of safety and environmental violations in the Lone Star State. Several fires and explosions... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

Four people "may be injured" after an explosion occurred at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff has said. He described the explosion as a major industrial accident and asked members of the public to avoid the area. "For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place", the sheriff wrote in a post on social media.ExxonMobil tweeted that a fire occurred at the plant without elaborating on the issue. People in the comment section said the accident was more than a fire, saying their houses were shaken.Other netizens too reported their apartments being shaken by an explosion.Videos and photos posted online shows the plant engulfed in flames.ExxonMobil said fire teams are now working to extinguish the blaze, while hygiene staff carry out air monitoring to see if pollutants were released into the air as a result of the accident.

