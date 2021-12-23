Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/four-may-be-injured-after-reports-of-explosion-at-exxonmobil-plant-in-texas-1091741839.html
Four 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos
Four 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos
According to local media, the oil and gas company has a history of safety and environmental violations in the Lone Star State. Several fires and explosions... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
us
texas
exxonmobil
united states
explosion
accident
Four people "may be injured" after an explosion occurred at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff has said. He described the explosion as a major industrial accident and asked members of the public to avoid the area. "For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place", the sheriff wrote in a post on social media.ExxonMobil tweeted that a fire occurred at the plant without elaborating on the issue. People in the comment section said the accident was more than a fire, saying their houses were shaken.Other netizens too reported their apartments being shaken by an explosion.Videos and photos posted online shows the plant engulfed in flames.ExxonMobil said fire teams are now working to extinguish the blaze, while hygiene staff carry out air monitoring to see if pollutants were released into the air as a result of the accident.
texas
us, texas, exxonmobil, united states, explosion, accident

Four 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos

08:58 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 23.12.2021)
© YOUTUBE/CBSLosAngeles (Screenshot)The Aftermath of the Exxonmobil Refinery Explosion
The Aftermath of the Exxonmobil Refinery Explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© YOUTUBE/CBSLosAngeles (Screenshot)
Being updated
According to local media, the oil and gas company has a history of safety and environmental violations in the Lone Star State. Several fires and explosions occurred at the company's plants in Harris County in 2019, which resulted in the release of pollutants into the air.
Four people "may be injured" after an explosion occurred at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff has said. He described the explosion as a major industrial accident and asked members of the public to avoid the area. "For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place", the sheriff wrote in a post on social media.
ExxonMobil tweeted that a fire occurred at the plant without elaborating on the issue.
People in the comment section said the accident was more than a fire, saying their houses were shaken.
Other netizens too reported their apartments being shaken by an explosion.
Videos and photos posted online shows the plant engulfed in flames.
ExxonMobil said fire teams are now working to extinguish the blaze, while hygiene staff carry out air monitoring to see if pollutants were released into the air as a result of the accident.

"Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors, and the surrounding community", the company said.

