Four 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos
08:58 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 23.12.2021)
Being updated
According to local media, the oil and gas company has a history of safety and environmental violations in the Lone Star State. Several fires and explosions occurred at the company's plants in Harris County in 2019, which resulted in the release of pollutants into the air.
Four people "may be injured" after an explosion occurred at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas, Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County Sheriff has said. He described the explosion as a major industrial accident and asked members of the public to avoid the area. "For now, no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place", the sheriff wrote in a post on social media.
ExxonMobil tweeted that a fire occurred at the plant without elaborating on the issue.
Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility. At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.— ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) December 23, 2021
People in the comment section said the accident was more than a fire, saying their houses were shaken.
little more than a fire, my house shook to its foundation miles away from you— Anonymous Mouse (@Mickyanonamouse) December 23, 2021
Other netizens too reported their apartments being shaken by an explosion.
Explosion at Exxon! It rumbled my apartment and knocked my pictures off the wall. @abc13houston— Sarah Martinez (@saratcha10) December 23, 2021
Videos and photos posted online shows the plant engulfed in flames.
December 23, 2021
December 23, 2021
December 23, 2021
ExxonMobil said fire teams are now working to extinguish the blaze, while hygiene staff carry out air monitoring to see if pollutants were released into the air as a result of the accident.
"Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors, and the surrounding community", the company said.