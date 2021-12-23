https://sputniknews.com/20211223/china-to-send-police-to-help-solomon-islands-curb-riots-1091752690.html

China to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots

China to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will send a group of police consultants and a consignment of equipment to assist police in the Solomon Islands in putting down the...

The spokesman added that, at the request of the government of the Solomon Islands, China will urgently provide a shipment of riot control equipment and temporarily send a group of police advisers to the island country.In late November, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, witnessed protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. To restore order, a curfew was imposed at night, and a limited contingent of troops and police, numbering about 200, arrived from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.On 23 December, Australia announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from the Solomon Islands within 48 hours.

