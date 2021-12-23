Registration was successful!
China to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots
China to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will send a group of police consultants and a consignment of equipment to assist police in the Solomon Islands in putting down the... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
The spokesman added that, at the request of the government of the Solomon Islands, China will urgently provide a shipment of riot control equipment and temporarily send a group of police advisers to the island country.In late November, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, witnessed protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. To restore order, a curfew was imposed at night, and a limited contingent of troops and police, numbering about 200, arrived from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.On 23 December, Australia announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from the Solomon Islands within 48 hours.
solomon islands, asia & pacific, china, riots

China to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots

14:12 GMT 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / Zfm RadioSmoke rises from burning buildings in Chinatown of Solomon Islands' capital Honiara, Solomon Islands, November 25, 2021 in this picture obtained from a social media video. @Zfm Radio My Favourite Music Station via REUTERS
Smoke rises from burning buildings in Chinatown of Solomon Islands' capital Honiara, Solomon Islands, November 25, 2021 in this picture obtained from a social media video. @Zfm Radio My Favourite Music Station via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / Zfm Radio
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing will send a group of police consultants and a consignment of equipment to assist police in the Solomon Islands in putting down the riots at Honiara's request, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

"At the end of November, serious anti-government unrest broke out in the capital of the Solomon Islands, China strongly supported the efforts of the government of the Solomon Islands to ensure stability in the country, unwaveringly defended relations between China and the Solomon Islands, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Solomon Islands, and sharply condemned all unlawful acts of violence," Zhao said during a regular press briefing.

The spokesman added that, at the request of the government of the Solomon Islands, China will urgently provide a shipment of riot control equipment and temporarily send a group of police advisers to the island country.

"Chinese goods and related personnel will arrive in the Solomon Islands shortly and will play a constructive role in enhancing the capacity of the Solomon Islands police force," Zhao said.

© REUTERS / STRINGERPeople stand amid debris in front of a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands November 26, 2021.
People stand amid debris in front of a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands November 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
People stand amid debris in front of a burned-out building after days of unrest in Honiara, Solomon Islands November 26, 2021.
© REUTERS / STRINGER
In late November, the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara, witnessed protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. To restore order, a curfew was imposed at night, and a limited contingent of troops and police, numbering about 200, arrived from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea.
On 23 December, Australia announced the withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from the Solomon Islands within 48 hours.
