US Allowing Some Transactions With Taliban to Support Afghan Aid Efforts

The General Licenses issued by OFAC on Wednesday authorize transactions and activities with the Taliban and related actors for the US government, UN, Red Cross, Islamic Development Bank, humanitarian non-governmental organizations and others.The US is the largest single provider of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan and is committed to supporting the Afghan people, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the release. The Afghan economy faces challenges exacerbated by the country’s long-time dependence on foreign aid, drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Taliban takeover, Adeyemo added.The General Licenses explicitly do not authorize financial transfers to the Taliban or related actors other than for the specified humanitarian purposes, the release noted.The UN Security Council on Wednesday also unanimously adopted a US resolution to allow humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite current sanctions.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is allowing certain transactions and activities involving the Taliban or Haqqani Network (both under UN and US sanctions) for governmental and non-governmental organizations doing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday.
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued three General Licenses to facilitate the continued flow of humanitarian assistance and other support for the Afghan people. These actions underscore the United States’ commitment to support the people of Afghanistan and continue the US government’s longstanding practice of authorizing the provision of humanitarian goods and services to areas affected by US sanctions," the press release said.
