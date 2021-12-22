Russian Health Ministry Registers MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus, FMBA Says

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered the MIR 19 drug for the treatment of the new coronavirus infection, developed on behalf of the head of the FMBA of Russia, Veronika Skvortsova, at the State Research Centre Immunology Institute of the FMBA of Russia", the statement says.The drug works at the gene level, namely, selectively suppressing the activity of the vital RNA sequences of the virus, while not affecting the human genome, according to the FMBA.The institute also noted that the medication, which is intended for inhalation use in a hospital setting, is "universal" against any coronavirus variants.The clinical trials of the drug have proven its safety and efficacy, the FMBA underlined. The drug does not affect the human body, only targeting the virus.
vot tak
This is great news.
Tom One
Fantastic. You can bet the West will stick with the Pfizer crap to stay in with the US.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Russian Health Ministry has registered the MIR 19 drug for coronavirus treatment, developed at the Institute of Immunology of the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), the FMBA said.
"The Russian Health Ministry has registered the MIR 19 drug for the treatment of the new coronavirus infection, developed on behalf of the head of the FMBA of Russia, Veronika Skvortsova, at the State Research Centre Immunology Institute of the FMBA of Russia", the statement says.
The drug works at the gene level, namely, selectively suppressing the activity of the vital RNA sequences of the virus, while not affecting the human genome, according to the FMBA.
The institute also noted that the medication, which is intended for inhalation use in a hospital setting, is "universal" against any coronavirus variants.
The clinical trials of the drug have proven its safety and efficacy, the FMBA underlined. The drug does not affect the human body, only targeting the virus.
"In this regard, the development of adverse reactions in patients has not been detected", the press service specified.