Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/explosive--nearing-dominance-what-the-data-out-of-south-africa-is-telling-us-about-omicron-1091234291.html
Explosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
Explosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
Data from South Africa shows the number of cases doubling daily, and in November, 73% of sequenced covid cases were omicron.
2021-12-03T22:27+0000
2021-12-03T22:30+0000
omicron covid strain
south africa
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091086196_0:17:3072:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6ab935265cefe3576991f209d25a66.jpg
The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, believes the omicron variant has the potential to become the dominant covid variant. Data from South Africa shows the number of cases doubling daily, and in November, 73% of sequenced covid cases were omicron.The explosive growth in cases indicates that it is highly transmissible. Delta makes up 99% of the world’s covid cases, but omicron’s rapid rise in South Africa is significant evidence that it could become the dominant variant in 2022. Within a few months, scientists from the European Union and Australia are projecting omicron to cause more infections than the delta strain.While preliminary data suggests that omicron is highly transmissible, many infections have presented less severe symptoms, or, reportedly, no symptoms at all. The WHO said that no deaths have been reported from omicron, but there is not enough data to conclude that the variant is mild.Omicron also appears to be more resilient against natural immunity. Scientists from South Africa conducted a statistical study that suggests that omicron is three times more likely to reinfect individuals than previous covid variants. The study analyzed 2.8 million positive coronavirus samples from South Africa, of which 35,670 were believed to be reinfections. The scientists did not have access to vaccination data.Further research is necessary to determine if omicron is more transmissible, lethal, or resistant to vaccines, treatments, and natural immunity than other variants. However, the early indications are that it is highly transmissible and avoids natural immunity.The WHO has yet to determine if omicron will require a new vaccine or boosters to counter. Only 30% of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated, which makes it difficult for researchers to determine to what degree vaccines protect individuals from the new variant.The WHO told vaccine makers they should be prepared to tweak their current covid vaccines. However, a new vaccine may not be needed for omicron, but could be necessary for another variant.Omicron in the USCases of omicron have been reported all over the US. The United States has joined the United Kingdom and other nations in implementing travel restrictions on countries in southern Africa.According to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker, cases and hospitalizations in the US are rising and the average number of daily covid deaths has crept back up to over 1,000.The Biden administration has continued to push to get all Americans vaccinated. Only 60% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, a figure much lower than most developed nations. With the emergence of omicron, it’s possible that booster shots will become a central tenet of the US response.
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/president-ramaphosa-delivers-speech-on-south-africas-covid-fight-amid-spread-of-omicron-strain-1091091543.html
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091086196_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88f0d5fbedde742f31dba15f877d1456.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, covid-19

Explosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron

22:27 GMT 03.12.2021 (Updated: 22:30 GMT 03.12.2021)
© REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAMA healthcare worker collects a swab from a passenger for a PCR test against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before traveling to Uganda, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg
A healthcare worker collects a swab from a passenger for a PCR test against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before traveling to Uganda, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
© REUTERS / SUMAYA HISHAM
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The omicron variant of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, first identified in South Africa, has quickly spread throughout the world. Cases have emerged in Europe, the United States, Australia, and China. The World Health Organization has labeled it a variant of concern.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, believes the omicron variant has the potential to become the dominant covid variant. Data from South Africa shows the number of cases doubling daily, and in November, 73% of sequenced covid cases were omicron.
Tulio de Oliveira, a public health professor in South Africa, said, “Omicron is probably the fastest-spreading variant that South Africa has ever seen.”
The explosive growth in cases indicates that it is highly transmissible. Delta makes up 99% of the world’s covid cases, but omicron’s rapid rise in South Africa is significant evidence that it could become the dominant variant in 2022. Within a few months, scientists from the European Union and Australia are projecting omicron to cause more infections than the delta strain.
While preliminary data suggests that omicron is highly transmissible, many infections have presented less severe symptoms, or, reportedly, no symptoms at all. The WHO said that no deaths have been reported from omicron, but there is not enough data to conclude that the variant is mild.
FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 27, 2021. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
President Ramaphosa Delivers Speech on South Africa's COVID Fight Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
28 November, 18:03 GMT
Omicron also appears to be more resilient against natural immunity. Scientists from South Africa conducted a statistical study that suggests that omicron is three times more likely to reinfect individuals than previous covid variants. The study analyzed 2.8 million positive coronavirus samples from South Africa, of which 35,670 were believed to be reinfections. The scientists did not have access to vaccination data.
Further research is necessary to determine if omicron is more transmissible, lethal, or resistant to vaccines, treatments, and natural immunity than other variants. However, the early indications are that it is highly transmissible and avoids natural immunity.
The WHO has yet to determine if omicron will require a new vaccine or boosters to counter. Only 30% of South Africa’s population is fully vaccinated, which makes it difficult for researchers to determine to what degree vaccines protect individuals from the new variant.
The WHO told vaccine makers they should be prepared to tweak their current covid vaccines. However, a new vaccine may not be needed for omicron, but could be necessary for another variant.

The CEO of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, said, "I believe in principle at a certain timepoint we will need a new vaccine against this new variant." Sahin added that BioNTech has the capacity to quickly adapt its vaccine in response to omicron.

Omicron in the US

Cases of omicron have been reported all over the US. The United States has joined the United Kingdom and other nations in implementing travel restrictions on countries in southern Africa.
According to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker, cases and hospitalizations in the US are rising and the average number of daily covid deaths has crept back up to over 1,000.
The Biden administration has continued to push to get all Americans vaccinated. Only 60% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, a figure much lower than most developed nations. With the emergence of omicron, it’s possible that booster shots will become a central tenet of the US response.
502100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:27 GMTExplosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
22:09 GMTOklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
22:00 GMTUS States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements
21:48 GMTGroup-IB Founder's Case Linked to Leakage of Data From Alleged GRU Hackers - Reports
21:41 GMTArmed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
20:21 GMTMacron Postures as Peacemaker Between Lebanon, Gulf Nations After Selling UAE Fighter Jets
19:17 GMTUS Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
19:10 GMTDeSantis' Idea to Create Civilian Militia He Would Control Triggers 'Gestapo' Associations Online
18:54 GMTVast Amounts of Explosives, Munitions Reportedly Stolen From, Lost by US Military
18:50 GMTRare Sight of Massive Blue Whale Yawning Filmed From Drone
18:44 GMTRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
18:44 GMTCritics Target Pentagon's UFO Task Force, Fear Excessive Gov't Control Over Alien Investigations
17:28 GMTCharged Parents of Michigan School Shooter Returning for Arraignment After Leaving Town for 'Safety'
16:57 GMTBiden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Day
16:48 GMTHunter Biden Joked With Therapist Friend About Joe Biden’s 'Triumph Over Dementia,' New Book Claims
16:30 GMTUS Reportedly Plans Javelin Missile Delivery to Ukraine, Reneges on Surface-to-Air Missiles
16:26 GMTModi Gov't Reveals Why India Bought Russia’s S-400 'Triumf' Despite Threat of US Sanctions
16:20 GMTREC CEO Names Key Benefits for Russian Industrial Zone Residents in Egypt
16:14 GMT'Fake News and False Intelligence': China Hits Back at UK Spy Agency Chief Over 'Debt Traps' Remarks
16:10 GMTOSCE Ministerial Council: Pro-Western Figures in Spotlight, Growing Pressure on Russia, Belarus