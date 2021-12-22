Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/published-papers-show-us-asked-japan-for-military-aid-during-1990-gulf-war-reports-say-1091716032.html
Published Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
Published Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say
Uncovered Japanese government documents show that in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War then-US President George W Bush asked Japan for logistical aid from its Self Defense Forces, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
Published Papers Show US Asked Japan for Military Aid During 1990 Gulf War, Reports Say

USAF aircraft of the 4th Fighter Wing (F-16, F-15C and F-15E) fly over Kuwaiti oil fires, set by the retreating Iraqi army during Operation Desert Storm in 1991
USAF aircraft of the 4th Fighter Wing (F-16, F-15C and F-15E) fly over Kuwaiti oil fires, set by the retreating Iraqi army during Operation Desert Storm in 1991
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uncovered Japanese government documents show that in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War then-US President George W Bush asked Japan for logistical aid from its Self-Defence Forces, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
The request was made to then-Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu who did not follow through, the Japanese news outlet said, citing the documents.
The agency added that Japan did, however, deploy minesweepers to the Persian Gulf as a contribution to the end of the war.
On 2 August 1990, the Iraqi army invaded Kuwait with the aim of acquiring the nation's largest oil reserves that would cancel a debt Iraq owed Kuwait. Bush deployed US forces to Saudi Arabia and asked other countries to join the effort.
US-led Coalition Soldiers During First Gulf War
US-led Coalition Soldiers During First Gulf War - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
US-led Coalition Soldiers During First Gulf War
On 16 January 1991, Bush announced the start of Operation Desert Storm that was aimed at expelling Iraqi forces from Kuwait. The US-led coalition had positioned over 900,000 troops in the region, most near the Saudi-Iraqi border. A five-week bombardment of Iraq began after the country failed to withdraw its troops from Kuwait before the United Nations declared January 15 deadline. Iraq was driven out of Kuwait by February 24.
