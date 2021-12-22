https://sputniknews.com/20211222/bond-henry-bond-will-henry-cavill-be-next-james-bond-1091814421.html

Bond. Henry Bond: Will Henry Cavill Be Next James Bond?

Bond. Henry Bond: Will Henry Cavill Be Next James Bond?

The Superman and Witcher star has expressed his willingness to play the legendary Agent 007.

While many rumours have been circulating on the Internet, with netizens and legendary spy saga fans wondering who will be the next actor who to portray James Bond (including the possibility of Ian Fleming's hero being a non-binary person), it seems another hero - 'Superman' Henry Cavill - is entertaining the idea of being the next agent in the franchise. In his interview to The Sunday Times, he said that “everything is always on the table” regarding his casting as a new James Bond and he always "enjoys a grand story. Especially when it’s popular". Cavill, who once auditioned for the role of 007 at the age of 22, is still interested in playing the famed spy, and that 'will be exciting and interesting'. After Daniel Craig bowed out of the role after playing Bond in 'No Time To Die', the role became vacant and speculation appeared that Tom Hardy might take his place, or even Tom Holland, whose success in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' gained a lot of attention from producers. There were even murmurs that the next Agent 007 could be a woman: in the last film, Bond's number went to a woman, played by Lashana Lynch. But the producer of the Bondiana, Barbara Broccoli, disputed the idea. Still, the question is open who will be the next James Bond and what adventures he will take, leaving fans of the iconic franchise making suggestions.

