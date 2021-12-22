Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/bond-henry-bond-will-henry-cavill-be-next-james-bond-1091814421.html
Bond. Henry Bond: Will Henry Cavill Be Next James Bond?
Bond. Henry Bond: Will Henry Cavill Be Next James Bond?
The Superman and Witcher star has expressed his willingness to play the legendary Agent 007. 22.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-22T14:04+0000
2021-12-26T14:04+0000
celebrity
james bond
actor
henry cavill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091815835_0:134:2837:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_ec82d97ba567e74e0cfb65ffe83aa6ef.jpg
While many rumours have been circulating on the Internet, with netizens and legendary spy saga fans wondering who will be the next actor who to portray James Bond (including the possibility of Ian Fleming's hero being a non-binary person), it seems another hero - 'Superman' Henry Cavill - is entertaining the idea of being the next agent in the franchise. In his interview to The Sunday Times, he said that “everything is always on the table” regarding his casting as a new James Bond and he always "enjoys a grand story. Especially when it’s popular". Cavill, who once auditioned for the role of 007 at the age of 22, is still interested in playing the famed spy, and that 'will be exciting and interesting'. After Daniel Craig bowed out of the role after playing Bond in 'No Time To Die', the role became vacant and speculation appeared that Tom Hardy might take his place, or even Tom Holland, whose success in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' gained a lot of attention from producers. There were even murmurs that the next Agent 007 could be a woman: in the last film, Bond's number went to a woman, played by Lashana Lynch. But the producer of the Bondiana, Barbara Broccoli, disputed the idea. Still, the question is open who will be the next James Bond and what adventures he will take, leaving fans of the iconic franchise making suggestions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091815835_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_690f51b62bb11c174267c8c0677e0877.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
celebrity, james bond, actor, henry cavill

Bond. Henry Bond: Will Henry Cavill Be Next James Bond?

14:04 GMT 22.12.2021 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 26.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Brent N. ClarkeActor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Washington.
Actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
© AP Photo / Brent N. Clarke
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The Superman and Witcher star has expressed his willingness to play the legendary Agent 007.
While many rumours have been circulating on the Internet, with netizens and legendary spy saga fans wondering who will be the next actor who to portray James Bond (including the possibility of Ian Fleming's hero being a non-binary person), it seems another hero - 'Superman' Henry Cavill - is entertaining the idea of being the next agent in the franchise.
In his interview to The Sunday Times, he said that “everything is always on the table” regarding his casting as a new James Bond and he always "enjoys a grand story. Especially when it’s popular". Cavill, who once auditioned for the role of 007 at the age of 22, is still interested in playing the famed spy, and that 'will be exciting and interesting'.
After Daniel Craig bowed out of the role after playing Bond in 'No Time To Die', the role became vacant and speculation appeared that Tom Hardy might take his place, or even Tom Holland, whose success in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' gained a lot of attention from producers.
There were even murmurs that the next Agent 007 could be a woman: in the last film, Bond's number went to a woman, played by Lashana Lynch. But the producer of the Bondiana, Barbara Broccoli, disputed the idea.
Still, the question is open who will be the next James Bond and what adventures he will take, leaving fans of the iconic franchise making suggestions.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTParalysed American Writes Tweet Using Thought Alone
13:52 GMTChinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports
13:49 GMTVP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
13:31 GMTEU Seeking Compensation From Russia Over Alleged Multi-Billion-Euro Violations of WTO Rules
13:11 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19
13:05 GMTLG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology
12:27 GMTCanada’s Trudeau Urges Western States to 'Stand Strong' Against China So It ‘Can’t Play Angles’
12:27 GMTRussia's Missile Launch May Make Notes to West 'More Convincing', Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:09 GMTDoctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum
12:01 GMTPutin on 'Red Lines': West Has Pinned Russia Into a Position Where It Has Nowhere to Fall Back To
11:47 GMTAmid Rising Cases of Omicron, India Approves Booster Dose, Vaccine for Children
11:37 GMTSix Killed, 12 Injured by Boiler Explosion at Indian Noodle Factory, Reports Say
11:35 GMTScientists Explain Phenomenon of 'Glowing' Snow in the Russian Arctic - Photos
11:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Vows to Tighten Arms Sales Rules
11:20 GMTWales, Scotland, NI Close Nightclubs, Limit Indoor Gatherings as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions
10:39 GMTGermany, US Reportedly at Odds Over Imaginary Threat of Russia ‘Invading’ Ukraine
09:10 GMTPutin Says Russia Has Different Options in Response to NATO Eastward Expansion
08:46 GMTSen. Manchin’s Opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Fully Supported’ by West Virginia Businesses
08:46 GMTMagnitude 5.9 Earthquake Shakes Japan's Ryukyu Islands, EMSC Reports
07:40 GMTGazprom Refrains From Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit on Sunday - GSA