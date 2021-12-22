Registration was successful!
At Least 22 People Injured as Two Trains Collide in Tehran, Reports Say
Two metro trains have collided in Tehran, injuring at least 22, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. The collision occurred near the Chitgar Metro Station on Line 5 of the Tehran Metro. Several ambulances were dispatched to the site of the incident, and an investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, according to Iranian authorities.
Two metro trains have collided in Tehran, injuring at least 22, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday. The collision occurred near the Chitgar Metro Station on Line 5 of the Tehran Metro.
Several ambulances were dispatched to the site of the incident, and an investigation into the cause of the collision is underway, according to Iranian authorities.