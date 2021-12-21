https://sputniknews.com/20211221/russia-pushes-security-demands-gabriel-boric-wins-chile-election-israel-backs-off-iran-attack-1091681796.html

Russia Pushes Security Demands; Gabriel Boric Wins Chile Election; Israel Backs Off Iran Attack

Tensions rise in Eastern Europe as Russia pushes for an immediate answer to their demands of a security zone on their border.

Russia Pushes Security Demands; Gabriel Boric Wins Chile Election; Israel Backs off Iran Attack Tensions rise in Eastern Europe as Russia pushes for an immediate answer to their demands of a security zone on their border.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the death of the "Build Back Better" legislation. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has said that he will not support the legislation, signaling the death of President Biden's signature legislation. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris gets heated in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, and President Biden's approval rating dips as independents abandon his regime in droves.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the tense situation in Eastern Europe. Tensions rise in Eastern Europe as Russia pushes for an immediate answer to their demands of a security zone on their border. The Eurasian power is indicating that they are prepared to act firmly in the event their demands are ignored. Has NATO pushed the zone of military aggression too far?Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Chile's election results. Chile's elections have resulted in another win for left-leaning candidates in the Global South. Center-left millennial Gabriel Boric defeated a far right-wing candidate who tied his legacy to the murderous Pinochet regime that was installed in a US-backed coup in the early 1970s.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine. Lazare joins us to discuss his article about the legacy of Nazi collaboration in Ukraine and its ties to modern-day political movements. Also, we discuss the US empire's willing support of the Ukrainian Nazi movement and its work to protect them from exposure.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” and Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. MSNBC has printed a new article in which they revive several debunked allegations putting together Donald Trump, Julian Assange, and Russia. Also, we discuss The Guardian's assertive effort to spread false and misleading information about the beleaguered publisher.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. US hawks are pushing to use humanitarian motives as an excuse to wage a colonial regime change war against Ethiopia. Also, we discuss the US policy of intervention and imperialism regarding Ethiopia.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss Assange. Cohn argues that the recent revelations that the US plotted to kidnap and kill Julian Assange should be enough to prohibit the publisher from being extradited to the United States.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, joins us to discuss Iran. The JCPOA seems effectively dead as Iranian diplomats report that the US is not making a legitimate effort to rejoin the deal. Also, Israeli officials are dialing back their assertions that they are planning a war with Iran.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

