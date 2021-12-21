https://sputniknews.com/20211221/raised-marriage-age-to-enable-girls-to-study-further-pm-modi-on-empowering-women-with-new-schemes-1091694188.html

'Raised Marriage Age to Enable Girls to Study Further': PM Modi on Empowering Women With New Schemes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government's recent decision to raise the legal age of marriage for girls across the country from 18 to 21 has been undertaken to enable them to study further.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government's recent decision to raise the legal age of marriage for girls across the country from 18 to 21 has been undertaken to enable them to study further.While addressing a public rally attended by hundreds of women in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Prime Minister Modi said that before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power there was "mafia raj" (mafia rule) and "goonda raj" (goon rule) in the state which led to women's exploitation.Modi also talked of the several measures being undertaken by his government for women's welfare. During the event, the prime minister launched several women-centric initiatives and also transferred around $132 million (INR 10 billion) into the bank account of various self-help groups (SHGs), and beneficiaries under various schemes that will benefit around 1.6 million women and provide assistance to girls.He also laid the foundation stones of 202 Supplementary Nutrition (take-home ration) manufacturing units in 43 districts of Uttar Pradesh to facilitate proper nourishment for women and benefit farmers.

