Modi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
Modi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament that began on 27 November has been marred by protests and continuous uproar.
2021-12-07T12:08+0000
2021-12-07T12:08+0000
new delhi
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
parliament
narendra modi
india
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_0:0:3336:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_be5caa32653b3e2ccb89a4751104c4ce.jpg
new delhi
india
Modi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition

12:08 GMT 07.12.2021
The Winter Session of the Indian Parliament that began on 27 November has been marred by protests and continuous uproar. In the first week of the session, two pieces of legislation - the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Dam Safety Bill - were passed by the upper house of parliament. The session will end on 23 December.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered a stark warning to BJP lawmakers who tend to skip parliamentary sessions, saying they must "change", media reports said.
"Please be regular in attending parliament and meetings. It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children", Modi, who participated in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) parliamentary fraction meeting on Tuesday, said.
"If you don't change yourself, there will be changes in due course", an Indian media report quoted Modi as saying during the meeting held at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.
The speech came amid heated debates in the Indian Parliament, with the opposition fuming over farmers protest, inflation, and other issues.
In the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament, where the BJP alone has over 300 seats (the majority mark is 272), is still able to function and pass bills. But the government is seeing continuous chaos in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house, where the BJP doesn't enjoy a majority.
The tensions have soared as the BJP-led government suspended 12 opposition parliamentarians from the upper house, prompting a backlash.
BJP ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Corporate Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, also attended Tuesday's meeting.
The Indian Parliament's Winter Session began on 29 November and will continue until 23 December. But both houses have witnessed repeated adjournments so far.
