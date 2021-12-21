https://sputniknews.com/20211221/interior-minister-hostage-taker-in-paris-arrested-no-one-injured-1091690178.html

Interior Minister: Hostage Taker in Paris Arrested, No One Injured

Interior Minister: Hostage Taker in Paris Arrested, No One Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An armed man, who held two women hostage in Paris was arrested, no one was injured, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on... 21.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-21T09:07+0000

2021-12-21T09:07+0000

2021-12-21T09:07+0000

france

europe

paris

hostage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg

The minister thanked the police for carrying out the operation.A Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday evening, that the attacker took two women hostage in a shop in the d'Aligre quarter of the French capital. According to the Paris police, the hostage-taker released one of them six hours later.The man is known to be mentally ill, according to the French BMFTV news channel.

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, europe, paris, hostage