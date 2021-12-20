https://sputniknews.com/20211220/oh-dont-trump-tells-supporters-he-got-vaccine-booster-shot-warns-against-criticism-1091677393.html

’Oh, Don’t!’ Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism

Donald Trump revealed on Monday at Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” that he has received a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19.“Oh, don’t, don’t, don’t!” he tutted the audience, as some people reacted negatively to his answer to the question about the vaccine shot.The former president added that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed during his administration as part of Operation Warp Speed.In October, President Joe Biden received his third vaccine shot. In September, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for people over 65 years and younger people of various at-risk groups.

