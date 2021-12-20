Registration was successful!
'Oh, Don't!' Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism
’Oh, Don’t!’ Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism
Trump Says He Received Booster Vaccine Dose
Donald Trump revealed on Monday at Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” that he has received a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19.“Oh, don’t, don’t, don’t!” he tutted the audience, as some people reacted negatively to his answer to the question about the vaccine shot.The former president added that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed during his administration as part of Operation Warp Speed.In October, President Joe Biden received his third vaccine shot. In September, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for people over 65 years and younger people of various at-risk groups.
us, vaccine, donald trump jr, booster, coronavirus, covid-19

’Oh, Don’t!’ Trump Tells Supporters He Got Vaccine Booster Shot, Warns Against Criticism

20:03 GMT 20.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
Alexandra Kashirina
Former President of the United States Donald Trump and his wife Melania were first vaccinated in January shortly before leaving office. He later revealed that he received a Pfizer vaccine.
Donald Trump revealed on Monday at Bill O’Reilly’s “History Tour” that he has received a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19.
“Oh, don’t, don’t, don’t!” he tutted the audience, as some people reacted negatively to his answer to the question about the vaccine shot.
The former president added that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed during his administration as part of Operation Warp Speed.
“Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done,” he said. “[The coronavirus] was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now — take credit for it.”
In October, President Joe Biden received his third vaccine shot. In September, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine for people over 65 years and younger people of various at-risk groups.
