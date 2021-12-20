Registration was successful!
LIVE: Police Respond to Hostage Situation in Paris
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 20.12.2021, Sputnik International
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Tremors were recorded at 20:10 UTC, 38 kilometers west of Petrolia.The earthquake has caused minor damage to the affected area, and there is still a likelihood of further damage.
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports

20:19 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 20:31 GMT 20.12.2021)
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Tremors were recorded at 20:10 UTC, 38 kilometers west of Petrolia.
The earthquake has caused minor damage to the affected area, and there is still a likelihood of further damage.
