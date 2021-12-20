Registration was successful!
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports
2021-12-20T20:19+0000
2021-12-20T20:19+0000
2021-12-20T20:31+0000
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Tremors were recorded at 20:10 UTC, 38 kilometers west of Petrolia.The earthquake has caused minor damage to the affected area, and there is still a likelihood of further damage.
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports 20:19 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 20:31 GMT 20.12.2021)
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Tremors were recorded at 20:10 UTC, 38 kilometers west of Petrolia.
The earthquake has caused minor damage to the affected area, and there is still a likelihood of further damage.