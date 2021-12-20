https://sputniknews.com/20211220/magnitude-62-earthquake-shakes-northern-california-emsc-reports-1091677719.html

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California, EMSC Reports

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 20.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-20T20:19+0000

2021-12-20T20:19+0000

2021-12-20T20:31+0000

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit the coastal area of northern California, US on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).Tremors were recorded at 20:10 UTC, 38 kilometers west of Petrolia.The earthquake has caused minor damage to the affected area, and there is still a likelihood of further damage.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

california