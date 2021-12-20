https://sputniknews.com/20211220/india-moves-to-link-biometric-programme-with-electoral-rolls-amid-surveillance-concerns-1091668909.html

India Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns

India Moves to Link Biometric Programme With Electoral Rolls Amid Surveillance Concerns

On Monday, the lower house of the Indian Parliament passed a bill to link electoral roll data with the biometric system Aadhar amid massive protests and boycotts by the opposition.

2021-12-20T13:38+0000

2021-12-20T13:38+0000

2021-12-20T13:39+0000

nepal

bangladesh

muslims

narendra modi

indian national congress

privacy

biometric identification

rohingya

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_0:0:3336:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_be5caa32653b3e2ccb89a4751104c4ce.jpg

On Monday, the lower house of the Indian Parliament passed a bill to link electoral roll data with the biometric system Aadhar amid massive protests and boycotts by the opposition.Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who put forth the bill in the lower house, said the law would remove bogus voter cards and make the electoral process more credible.Called the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it allows electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar for people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing their identity".The bill passed even as parliamentarians from Congress, Trinamool Congress, and others parties stood in the Well of the House, shouting slogans against the government.Nishikant Dube, an MP from the governing BJP, said this law will end the politics that patronise specific religions even if these people are from neighbouring countries."Bangladeshis, Nepalis, and other foreigners will not be able to vote anymore", Dube said while accusing opposition members of supporting illegal residents to obtain votes during elections.Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time MP and the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said the legislation will take away the autonomy of the Election Commission.Rejecting the allegations, Rijiju said various proposals, which are part of the bill, have already been suggested and recommended by parliamentary committees.In terms of privacy concerns, the minister said that the law is valid even if tested against the parameters fixed by the nation's highest court, which upheld the right to privacy as being a fundamental right. In a 2017 ruling, the Supreme Court laid down a triple test that needed to be satisfied for judging the permissible limits for invasion of privacy to validate every piece of legislation. These three points are permissible law, legitimate state interests, and test of proportionality.

nepal

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

nepal, bangladesh, muslims, narendra modi, indian national congress, privacy, biometric identification, rohingya, india