At Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos

A truck has collided with an American military convoy on the A3 highway near Parsberg, Neumarkt County, according to ABC News, citing police. At least eight people were hospitalised after the accident, the report said.After the collision, a fire erupted, and the victims had to be hospitalised mainly because due to smoke inhalation.Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the accident show a massive cloud of smoke and a group of firefighters putting out the remaining blaze.The highway is closed in both directions, said a police spokesman.
According to preliminary reports, a lorry rammed into an American military vehicle at full speed.
Laut einer Polizeisprecherin hatte ein Lastzug die am Seitenstreifen stehenden Militärfahrzeuge gerammt, worauf diese Feuer fingen. Mehrere Personen wurden verletzt, wie schwer ist noch unklar.#Neumarkt#Lkw#Unfallhttps://t.co/nrcp341k3D