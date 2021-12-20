Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/at-least-eight-in-hospital-after-car-incident-involving-us-soldiers-in-bavaria-reports-say-1091667615.html
At Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos
At Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos
According to preliminary reports, a lorry rammed into an American military vehicle at full speed.
2021-12-20T11:56+0000
2021-12-20T12:41+0000
A truck has collided with an American military convoy on the A3 highway near Parsberg, Neumarkt County, according to ABC News, citing police. At least eight people were hospitalised after the accident, the report said.After the collision, a fire erupted, and the victims had to be hospitalised mainly because due to smoke inhalation.Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the accident show a massive cloud of smoke and a group of firefighters putting out the remaining blaze.The highway is closed in both directions, said a police spokesman.
At Least 8 Reportedly Hospitalised After Car Incident Involving US Soldiers in Bavaria - Photos

11:56 GMT 20.12.2021 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 20.12.2021)
According to preliminary reports, a lorry rammed into an American military vehicle at full speed.
A truck has collided with an American military convoy on the A3 highway near Parsberg, Neumarkt County, according to ABC News, citing police. At least eight people were hospitalised after the accident, the report said.
After the collision, a fire erupted, and the victims had to be hospitalised mainly because due to smoke inhalation.
Several photos purportedly taken at the site of the accident show a massive cloud of smoke and a group of firefighters putting out the remaining blaze.
The highway is closed in both directions, said a police spokesman.
