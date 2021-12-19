Registration was successful!
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution's Third Anniversary
WHO Expects Documents on Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia in Late December, Spokesman Says

13:40 GMT 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinIn this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology.
In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a medical room rests on a table prior to a vaccination in Moscow. The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. In a statement on Tuesday, the country's regulator, also known as SAHPRA, said the request for Sputnik V to be authorized could “not be approved at this time,” referring to past failed HIV vaccines that used a similar technology. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to receive the full package of documents on the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of December, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said.
The official also said that WHO experts cannot arrive in Russia to assess the efficiency of the vaccine before the documents are received and examined. So, WHO inspection will take place not earlier than in January 2022.
Jasarevic added that the deadlines for submitting the documents were announced at a meeting of representatives of the WHO and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in Geneva in late November.
After the application and corresponding answers are considered, the WHO will tell the vaccine producer if the inspection on spot is needed, Jasarevic said.
In October, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that all barriers to the recognition of Sputnik V in the WHO had been removed, with only administrative procedures remaining. The RDIF said it was expecting to get the approval from the WHO in the next few months.
Currently, Sputnik V is authorized in 71 countries with a total of 4 billion people, which makes up over 50% of the population on Earth.
Since 4 March, the vaccine is undergoing an expertise in the European Medicines Agency.
