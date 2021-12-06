Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Putin in Meeting WIth Modi, Discusses Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism and Situation in Afghanistan
RDIF: Russia Ready to Provide India With One-Shot Sputnik Vaccine for Adolescents
RDIF: Russia Ready to Provide India With One-Shot Sputnik Vaccine for Adolescents
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to supply its single-component COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to India, which has... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
"Russia and India have joined forces since the beginning of the pandemic, with this strategic partnership including production of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. A number of agreements with partners in India have helped RDIF to significantly increase our production capabilities. We are ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India and continue saving millions of lives," Dmitriev said.New Delhi is already using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which in April 2021 became the first foreign vaccine approved for use in India.According to RDIF, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccive has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus in the first three months after standalone vaccination, with this rate rising to 83% when used as a booster shot.RDIF has also provided India's regulator with documents for registration of Sputnik M, a vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17, registered by Russia's Health Ministry on November 24, 2021. If approved by Indian regulators, Sputnik M could become the first registered vaccine for adolescents in the country.
12:27 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 06.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Zivojinovic / Go to the photo bankAn ampoule containing the Gam-Covid-Vak (Sputnik V) vaccine during vaccination against COVID-19 with the Russian drug Sputnik V at a vaccination point deployed in the building of the Belgrade Expo Center.
An ampoule containing the Gam-Covid-Vak (Sputnik V) vaccine during vaccination against COVID-19 with the Russian drug Sputnik V at a vaccination point deployed in the building of the Belgrade Expo Center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to supply its single-component COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to India, which has proved to be a valuable partner in the fight against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.
"Russia and India have joined forces since the beginning of the pandemic, with this strategic partnership including production of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. A number of agreements with partners in India have helped RDIF to significantly increase our production capabilities. We are ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India and continue saving millions of lives," Dmitriev said.
New Delhi is already using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which in April 2021 became the first foreign vaccine approved for use in India.
According to RDIF, the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccive has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus in the first three months after standalone vaccination, with this rate rising to 83% when used as a booster shot.
RDIF has also provided India’s regulator with documents for registration of Sputnik M, a vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17, registered by Russia's Health Ministry on November 24, 2021. If approved by Indian regulators, Sputnik M could become the first registered vaccine for adolescents in the country.
