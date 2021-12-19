https://sputniknews.com/20211219/milk-it-pattinsons-batman-inspired-by-nirvanas-kurt-cobain-director-reveals-1091637695.html

'Milk It': Pattinson's Batman Inspired by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, Director Reveals

The latest installment of the popular DC Comics movie franchise is expected to hit theaters in March 2022, after being postponed for almost a year due to the...

Matt Reeves, the director of Batman, has revealed that Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is influenced by the late music idol Kurt Cobain of Nirvana.In an interview with Empire Magazine for its "Huge 2022 Preview" edition, Reeves said that when he was writing the script for the new movie, he was listening to music as part of his creative process. And so, he put on Nirvana's grunge classic "Something In The Way." And after seeing Pattinson's performance in the Safdie Brothers' Good Time, Reeves believed he was the right candidate for the position.A new Bruce Wayne thus means a new Batman, and the flick will include "fewer of the flashy gadgets afforded by Lucius Fox in the Nolan trilogy, and a more home-spun, self-constructed edge" for the crime fighter, according to Empire.As for the hero's suit, the actor added that the weary look of it is attributed to Batman's relentless fight against crime in his native Gotham City.Apart from exclusive statements, the magazine also published two previously unseen stills from the picture, both of Robert Pattinson wearing and not wearing the famed Batsuit.

