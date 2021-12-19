https://sputniknews.com/20211219/leeds-fan-arrested-after-allegedly-racially-insulting-arsenal-player-1091639063.html

Leeds Fan Arrested After Allegedly Racially Insulting Arsenal Player

Leeds Fan Arrested After Allegedly Racially Insulting Arsenal Player

A Leeds United fan was arrested for hurling racist insults at Arsenal players during an England championship match incident in the 33rd minute of the game between Leeds United and Arsenal

2021-12-19T05:29+0000

2021-12-19T05:29+0000

2021-12-19T06:54+0000

sport

arsenal f.c

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091639038_0:41:3493:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_013b0fc743d51f3a2325d6b6dac6acaa.jpg

A Leeds United fan was arrested for hurling racist insults at Arsenal players during an England championship match incident in the 33rd minute of the game between Leeds United and Arsenal, the Yorkshire club's official website reported.In the first half of the game, Arsenal's bench drew the fourth referee's attention to racist abuse from the podium of the home team.Mikel Arteta Amatriain, manager of the Premier League club Arsenal said that it was a single fan that took part in the incident.Arsenal won the game 4-1 against Leeds on Saturday in the 18th round of the Premier League.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, arsenal f.c