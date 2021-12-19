Leeds Fan Arrested After Allegedly Racially Insulting Arsenal Player

A Leeds United fan was arrested for hurling racist insults at Arsenal players during an England championship match incident in the 33rd minute of the game between Leeds United and Arsenal, the Yorkshire club's official website reported.In the first half of the game, Arsenal's bench drew the fourth referee's attention to racist abuse from the podium of the home team.Mikel Arteta Amatriain, manager of the Premier League club Arsenal said that it was a single fan that took part in the incident.Arsenal won the game 4-1 against Leeds on Saturday in the 18th round of the Premier League.
A Leeds United fan was arrested for hurling racist insults at Arsenal players during an England championship match incident in the 33rd minute of the game between Leeds United and Arsenal, the Yorkshire club's official website reported.
“Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal today is underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation. Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games,” the club said.
"Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it, but it is a single person. I don't think that merits that a full stadium pays the price," he said, as quoted by the Sky News.
Arsenal won the game 4-1 against Leeds on Saturday in the 18th round of the Premier League.