Venezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid

Venezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid

Venezuela’s Guri Hydroelectric Complex was hit in a major sabotage attack on Friday morning, Public Infrastructure and Service Vice Minister Nestor Reverol has announced.The suspected sabotage caused a massive blackout in Caracas, with 15 of the country’s 23 states affected to one degree or another.Guri generates up to 80 percent of Venezuela’s electricity, and has faced repeated attempts to sabotage its operations in recent years, according to Venezuelan officials.“Together [President] @Nicolas Maduro, the people will win!”, Rodriguez stressed.Local media reports that the blackout took place in the early hours of Friday “after two strong power fluctuations.” Power began to be restored after 5 am local time.Venezuela has suffered repeated sabotage attacks against its national power grid over the past three years, with the largest taking place in March 2019, when a suspected cyberattack on Guri’s central computer led to power outages lasting nearly a week. The Venezuelan government has typically blamed Washington for the outages, with investigations pointing to public statements made by senior US officials appearing to preempt and predict the attacks before they took place. Venezuela has sent requests to Interpol for the arrest of several US, Spanish and Colombian nationals suspected of involvement in the 2019 attacks.Smaller blackouts have taken place in 2020 and 2021, including one in September.US officials and US-backed Venezuelan opposition figures have dismissed the ‘sabotage’ claims, suggesting that the blackouts were caused by lack of maintenance, lack of skilled utilities workers and corruption in Venezuela’s power industry.The suspected sabotage against Venezuela’s power grid is believed to be one of several tools used by the US and its allies in the economic war against the Bolivarian Republic that was launched in January 2019, when opposition figure Juan Guaido proclaimed himself ‘interim president’ and called for President Nicolas Maduro’s ouster from power.Other pressure has included sanctions against Venezuelan state oil giant PDVSA and the seizure of its overseas assets, efforts to defraud Caracas of gold reserves stored abroad, US pressure on the International Monetary Fund to block a $5 billion COVID-19 loan for Venezuela, alleged plotting by the CIA to assassinate President Maduro, and a bizarre plot by a group of US and Colombian mercenaries to kidnap Maduro and fly him to the US for prosecution on trumped up claims that he is a drug baron.

