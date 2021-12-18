Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/venezuela-reports-major-sabotage-attack-on-power-grid-1091626705.html
Venezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
Venezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
Caracas has repeatedly accused the United States of targeting Venezuela’s power grid in “terrorist attacks” aimed at intimidating the Latin American country... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T12:51+0000
2021-12-18T12:51+0000
venezuela
sabotage
power grid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091626679_0:0:1401:788_1920x0_80_0_0_a1a20f4854d2ad39924118e0dd1486de.png
Venezuela’s Guri Hydroelectric Complex was hit in a major sabotage attack on Friday morning, Public Infrastructure and Service Vice Minister Nestor Reverol has announced.The suspected sabotage caused a massive blackout in Caracas, with 15 of the country’s 23 states affected to one degree or another.Guri generates up to 80 percent of Venezuela’s electricity, and has faced repeated attempts to sabotage its operations in recent years, according to Venezuelan officials.“Together [President] @Nicolas Maduro, the people will win!”, Rodriguez stressed.Local media reports that the blackout took place in the early hours of Friday “after two strong power fluctuations.” Power began to be restored after 5 am local time.Venezuela has suffered repeated sabotage attacks against its national power grid over the past three years, with the largest taking place in March 2019, when a suspected cyberattack on Guri’s central computer led to power outages lasting nearly a week. The Venezuelan government has typically blamed Washington for the outages, with investigations pointing to public statements made by senior US officials appearing to preempt and predict the attacks before they took place. Venezuela has sent requests to Interpol for the arrest of several US, Spanish and Colombian nationals suspected of involvement in the 2019 attacks.Smaller blackouts have taken place in 2020 and 2021, including one in September.US officials and US-backed Venezuelan opposition figures have dismissed the ‘sabotage’ claims, suggesting that the blackouts were caused by lack of maintenance, lack of skilled utilities workers and corruption in Venezuela’s power industry.The suspected sabotage against Venezuela’s power grid is believed to be one of several tools used by the US and its allies in the economic war against the Bolivarian Republic that was launched in January 2019, when opposition figure Juan Guaido proclaimed himself ‘interim president’ and called for President Nicolas Maduro’s ouster from power.Other pressure has included sanctions against Venezuelan state oil giant PDVSA and the seizure of its overseas assets, efforts to defraud Caracas of gold reserves stored abroad, US pressure on the International Monetary Fund to block a $5 billion COVID-19 loan for Venezuela, alleged plotting by the CIA to assassinate President Maduro, and a bizarre plot by a group of US and Colombian mercenaries to kidnap Maduro and fly him to the US for prosecution on trumped up claims that he is a drug baron.
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/permanent-sabotage-plan-venezuelan-cabinet-minister-blames-power-outages-on-terrorist-attack-1089026649.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/venezuelan-prosecutors-open-investigation-into-embezzlement-charges-against-guaido-1089088334.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091626679_175:0:1226:788_1920x0_80_0_0_770265ab6f5dfa314fe2edb302166774.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, sabotage, power grid

Venezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid

12:51 GMT 18.12.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @Daniel_RiosVEScreengrab from video of 17 December blackout in Caracas, Venezuela.
Screengrab from video of 17 December blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @Daniel_RiosVE
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Caracas has repeatedly accused the United States of targeting Venezuela’s power grid in “terrorist attacks” aimed at intimidating the Latin American country and destabilizing its government.
Venezuela’s Guri Hydroelectric Complex was hit in a major sabotage attack on Friday morning, Public Infrastructure and Service Vice Minister Nestor Reverol has announced.
“There has been a new attack on the national electricity system, specifically at El Guri,” Reverol said in a televised address. “We are at the forefront of actions to restore service. We ask for support from the Venezuelan people to overcome this vile and criminal attack,” the official added.
The suspected sabotage caused a massive blackout in Caracas, with 15 of the country’s 23 states affected to one degree or another.
Guri generates up to 80 percent of Venezuela’s electricity, and has faced repeated attempts to sabotage its operations in recent years, according to Venezuelan officials.
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounced Friday’s attack on Twitter, saying that workers from the national Electric Corporation were working hard to restore power and that “nothing will get in the way of our path of peace.”
“Together [President] @Nicolas Maduro, the people will win!”, Rodriguez stressed.
Local media reports that the blackout took place in the early hours of Friday “after two strong power fluctuations.” Power began to be restored after 5 am local time.
Venezuela has suffered repeated sabotage attacks against its national power grid over the past three years, with the largest taking place in March 2019, when a suspected cyberattack on Guri’s central computer led to power outages lasting nearly a week. The Venezuelan government has typically blamed Washington for the outages, with investigations pointing to public statements made by senior US officials appearing to preempt and predict the attacks before they took place. Venezuela has sent requests to Interpol for the arrest of several US, Spanish and Colombian nationals suspected of involvement in the 2019 attacks.
Smaller blackouts have taken place in 2020 and 2021, including one in September.
Employees of the Venezuelan national electricity company are pictured inside an electric plant in San Fernando de Apure (southern Venezuela) on October 2, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
'Permanent Sabotage Plan': Venezuelan Cabinet Minister Blames Power Outages on 'Terrorist Attack'
13 September, 08:57 GMT
US officials and US-backed Venezuelan opposition figures have dismissed the ‘sabotage’ claims, suggesting that the blackouts were caused by lack of maintenance, lack of skilled utilities workers and corruption in Venezuela’s power industry.
The suspected sabotage against Venezuela’s power grid is believed to be one of several tools used by the US and its allies in the economic war against the Bolivarian Republic that was launched in January 2019, when opposition figure Juan Guaido proclaimed himself ‘interim president’ and called for President Nicolas Maduro’s ouster from power.
Other pressure has included sanctions against Venezuelan state oil giant PDVSA and the seizure of its overseas assets, efforts to defraud Caracas of gold reserves stored abroad, US pressure on the International Monetary Fund to block a $5 billion COVID-19 loan for Venezuela, alleged plotting by the CIA to assassinate President Maduro, and a bizarre plot by a group of US and Colombian mercenaries to kidnap Maduro and fly him to the US for prosecution on trumped up claims that he is a drug baron.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido attends a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
Venezuelan Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Embezzlement Charges Against Guaido
15 September, 09:03 GMT
000002
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:12 GMTStudy Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
12:58 GMTErdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Members
12:52 GMT'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority
12:51 GMTVenezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
12:40 GMTWild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
12:38 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
12:38 GMTActivists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
12:21 GMTAppeals Court Reinstates Biden’s Vaccine-or-Testing Mandate Rules for Large Businesses
11:35 GMTOldest Person in China Dies Aged 135
11:23 GMTClosed Skies: Russia Formally Quits Post-Cold War Era Confidence-building Treaty After US Withdrawal
11:19 GMTMystery? Pink-Haired Dogs Spotted Outside Moscow - Photos
11:12 GMTRussia Develops New Guided Missile That Can Be Used With Drones, Industry Source Says
10:46 GMT4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy
10:24 GMTReptiles Used By Gucci, Louis Vuitton Luxury Brands Brutally Beheaded Alive, Reveals PETA
09:47 GMTDenmark to Start Reviewing Compensation Claims From Mink Breeders Soon
09:08 GMTThird Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
09:00 GMTInfant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say
08:56 GMT'Certainly Got His Attention': Woman Knocks on Prince Andrew's Vehicle on His Way to Windsor Castle
08:55 GMT'Mbappe Reminds Me of Ronaldo Nazario': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Compares PSG Star to Brazilian Great
08:45 GMTJacob Rees-Mogg Has 'Absolute Faith' in BoJo Leadership Amid North Shropshire Backlash