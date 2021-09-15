Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

Venezuelan Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Embezzlement Charges Against Guaido
Venezuelan Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Embezzlement Charges Against Guaido
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation against opposition leader Juan Guaido after Colombia's... 15.09.2021
venezuela
world
latin america
news
"The prosecutor's office is launching investigation against the subject of Juan Guaido on charges of usurpation of functions, treason, conspiracy, theft of assets and criminal connections," Saab wrote on Twitter.Earlier, the Colombian organisation entrusted with inspecting, supervising and monitoring companies, including foreign ones, announced that it had decided to take over the Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos fertilizer company located in the country. Control is the maximum degree of oversight required to implement measures to pull the company out of crisis.The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets.Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Juan Guaido who illegally declared himself president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.
venezuela
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation against opposition leader Juan Guaido after Colombia's decision to take over Monomeros, a subsidiary of the state-owned petrochemical company Petroquimica de Venezuela (Pequiven), Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said on 15 September.
"The prosecutor's office is launching investigation against the subject of Juan Guaido on charges of usurpation of functions, treason, conspiracy, theft of assets and criminal connections," Saab wrote on Twitter.
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union, delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, June 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says
8 September, 08:10 GMT
Earlier, the Colombian organisation entrusted with inspecting, supervising and monitoring companies, including foreign ones, announced that it had decided to take over the Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos fertilizer company located in the country. Control is the maximum degree of oversight required to implement measures to pull the company out of crisis.
The Venezuelan government regarded the decision as an attempt to impinge on its assets.
Caracas effectively lost control of Monomeros' assets and accounts in 2019, when Colombia recognized Juan Guaido who illegally declared himself president of Venezuela. The opposition parliament appointed its own board of directors in Monomeros company.
