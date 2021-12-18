Registration was successful!
LIVE: 'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
Saudi Football Player Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform
Saudi Football Player Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform
Football Player From Saudi Arabia Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform
Footballer Nawaf Al-Temyat from Saudi Arabia, who plays for the FIFA Arab Legends, has reportedly blacked out the Israeli flag on his uniform, according to pictures on social media.Al-Temyat’s T-shirt with a big print, depicting numerous flags of the 211 FIFA countries, was spotted with the Israeli flag apparently scratched out with a blue pen. The incident took place during the match against the FIFA World Legends at an exhibition event ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup final in Qatar.Earlier, three Algerian players refused to participate in the game, protesting against the opposing team’s Israeli coach, Avram Grant.
Saudi Football Player Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform

22:46 GMT 18.12.2021
Israeli flag. File photo
Israeli flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the photo bank
Alexandra Kashirina
The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup was held from 30 November to 18 December in Qatar. Algeria became the champion of the tournament on Saturday, beating Tunisia 2-0.
Footballer Nawaf Al-Temyat from Saudi Arabia, who plays for the FIFA Arab Legends, has reportedly blacked out the Israeli flag on his uniform, according to pictures on social media.
Al-Temyat’s T-shirt with a big print, depicting numerous flags of the 211 FIFA countries, was spotted with the Israeli flag apparently scratched out with a blue pen. The incident took place during the match against the FIFA World Legends at an exhibition event ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup final in Qatar.
Earlier, three Algerian players refused to participate in the game, protesting against the opposing team’s Israeli coach, Avram Grant.
