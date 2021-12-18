https://sputniknews.com/20211218/saudi-football-player-spotted-with-israeli-flag-defaced-on-his-fifa-legends-uniform-1091634943.html

Saudi Football Player Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform

Saudi Football Player Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform

Football Player From Saudi Arabia Spotted With Israeli Flag Defaced on His FIFA Legends Uniform

2021-12-18T22:46+0000

2021-12-18T22:46+0000

2021-12-18T22:46+0000

israel

flag

fifa

viral

footballer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103235/67/1032356760_0:89:3084:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_97bd41c8c8e2e91f4405a1bc5eb00c69.jpg

Footballer Nawaf Al-Temyat from Saudi Arabia, who plays for the FIFA Arab Legends, has reportedly blacked out the Israeli flag on his uniform, according to pictures on social media.Al-Temyat’s T-shirt with a big print, depicting numerous flags of the 211 FIFA countries, was spotted with the Israeli flag apparently scratched out with a blue pen. The incident took place during the match against the FIFA World Legends at an exhibition event ahead of the FIFA Arab Cup final in Qatar.Earlier, three Algerian players refused to participate in the game, protesting against the opposing team’s Israeli coach, Avram Grant.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

israel, flag, fifa, viral, footballer