LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
PSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
PSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara are suspected of money laundering and tax evasion in Argentina.
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091624471_0:140:2577:1590_1920x0_80_0_0_be05b8009eae1940287f3daf2c9d7a35.jpg
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara are suspected of money laundering and tax evasion in Argentina.The owner of the Argentine Peace and Climate Change Fund, Fernando Miges, has filed a lawsuit against a company which is owned by Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, according to Corriere dello Sport.The company is accused of money laundering and structural corruption.The couple's other - clothing - company, WANDA, and the Wanda Nara Cosmetics brand have also been linked to money laundering, according to court documents.According to the source, the couples' company diverted part of the funds to the black market in order to avoid tax payments. At the moment, the spouses have not commented on the filed lawsuit in any way. Recently, Nara herself opened a cosmetics store in Buenos Aires.The couple got married in 2014. In 2015, Nara officially became her husband's football agent. Recently, she was going to file for divorce, accusing her husband of adultery, but after a while the couple reunited.Icardi joined Paris Saint-Germain in September 2019. This season, the 28-year-old striker has appeared on the field 18 times and scored three goals.
13:26 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / PASCAL ROSSIGNOLParis St Germain's Mauro Icardi reacts
Paris St Germain's Mauro Icardi reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
Earlier it was reported that PSG Striker Mauro Icardi is considering leaving the club for Juventus, but only if the club's management forces him to take such a step.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara are suspected of money laundering and tax evasion in Argentina.
The owner of the Argentine Peace and Climate Change Fund, Fernando Miges, has filed a lawsuit against a company which is owned by Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The company is accused of money laundering and structural corruption.
The couple's other - clothing - company, WANDA, and the Wanda Nara Cosmetics brand have also been linked to money laundering, according to court documents.
According to the source, the couples' company diverted part of the funds to the black market in order to avoid tax payments. At the moment, the spouses have not commented on the filed lawsuit in any way. Recently, Nara herself opened a cosmetics store in Buenos Aires.
The couple got married in 2014. In 2015, Nara officially became her husband's football agent. Recently, she was going to file for divorce, accusing her husband of adultery, but after a while the couple reunited.
Icardi joined Paris Saint-Germain in September 2019. This season, the 28-year-old striker has appeared on the field 18 times and scored three goals.
