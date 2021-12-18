https://sputniknews.com/20211218/psg-striker-mauro-icardi-and-his-wife-accused-of-money-laundering-in-argentina-reports-say-1091624496.html

PSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say

PSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara are suspected of money laundering and tax evasion in Argentina.

2021-12-18T13:26+0000

2021-12-18T13:26+0000

2021-12-18T13:26+0000

sport

football

paris saint-germain (psg)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091624471_0:140:2577:1590_1920x0_80_0_0_be05b8009eae1940287f3daf2c9d7a35.jpg

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara are suspected of money laundering and tax evasion in Argentina.The owner of the Argentine Peace and Climate Change Fund, Fernando Miges, has filed a lawsuit against a company which is owned by Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, according to Corriere dello Sport.The company is accused of money laundering and structural corruption.The couple's other - clothing - company, WANDA, and the Wanda Nara Cosmetics brand have also been linked to money laundering, according to court documents.According to the source, the couples' company diverted part of the funds to the black market in order to avoid tax payments. At the moment, the spouses have not commented on the filed lawsuit in any way. Recently, Nara herself opened a cosmetics store in Buenos Aires.The couple got married in 2014. In 2015, Nara officially became her husband's football agent. Recently, she was going to file for divorce, accusing her husband of adultery, but after a while the couple reunited.Icardi joined Paris Saint-Germain in September 2019. This season, the 28-year-old striker has appeared on the field 18 times and scored three goals.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, football, paris saint-germain (psg)