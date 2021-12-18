https://sputniknews.com/20211218/netizens-praise-first-ever-korean-american-crowned-as-miss-america-1091652307.html

Netizens Praise First-Ever Korean American Crowned as Miss America

Netizens Praise First-Ever Korean American Crowned as Miss America

Asian society was thrilled by the news that a girl of Korean origin won the Miss America 2021 title on 17 December. University student Emma Broyles, 20, is a third-generation Korean American and she represented Alaska.

2021-12-18T08:16+0000

2021-12-18T08:16+0000

2021-12-20T11:16+0000

south korea

miss america

beauty contest

us

miss america

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091601438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa707e389112dbd8467c15f3e4ad5334.jpg

Asian society was thrilled by the news that a girl of Korean origin won the Miss America 2021 title on 17 December. University student Emma Broyles, 20, is a third-generation Korean American and she represented Alaska. https://youtu.be/Ss_h_OrBxw0It was a hot topic in South Korean social media as according to her profile, Broyles' father is Caucasian and her mother is ethnically Korean, whose parents had moved to Alaska from Korea about fifty years ago.In her heartfelt speech, the newly-crowned Miss America thanked her grandparents for the opportunity they gave her by moving to Alaska. She added that she is proud of her origin and all of this wouldn't have been possible without her family. Broyles also said that she would be active as Miss America, focusing on promoting the Paralympics, a sporting event for people with disabilities. Participation in a Paralympic Games, in which her brother who has Down syndrome, took part, influenced her decision.Netizens have since shared their admiration for the new Miss America.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

south korea, miss america, beauty contest, us, miss america