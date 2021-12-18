Registration was successful!
Netizens Praise First-Ever Korean American Crowned as Miss America
Asian society was thrilled by the news that a girl of Korean origin won the Miss America 2021 title on 17 December. University student Emma Broyles, 20, is a third-generation Korean American and she represented Alaska.
Asian society was thrilled by the news that a girl of Korean origin won the Miss America 2021 title on 17 December. University student Emma Broyles, 20, is a third-generation Korean American and she represented Alaska. https://youtu.be/Ss_h_OrBxw0It was a hot topic in South Korean social media as according to her profile, Broyles' father is Caucasian and her mother is ethnically Korean, whose parents had moved to Alaska from Korea about fifty years ago.In her heartfelt speech, the newly-crowned Miss America thanked her grandparents for the opportunity they gave her by moving to Alaska. She added that she is proud of her origin and all of this wouldn't have been possible without her family. Broyles also said that she would be active as Miss America, focusing on promoting the Paralympics, a sporting event for people with disabilities. Participation in a Paralympic Games, in which her brother who has Down syndrome, took part, influenced her decision.Netizens have since shared their admiration for the new Miss America.
08:16 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 20.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Andrew KellyMiss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts while speaking to media after winning the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America Pageant at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, U.S., December 16, 2021.
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts while speaking to media after winning the 100th Anniversary of the Miss America Pageant at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, U.S., December 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
The annual beauty contest, which was held for the 100th time, took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, last week.
Asian society was thrilled by the news that a girl of Korean origin won the Miss America 2021 title on 17 December. University student Emma Broyles, 20, is a third-generation Korean American and she represented Alaska.
https://youtu.be/Ss_h_OrBxw0
It was a hot topic in South Korean social media as according to her profile, Broyles' father is Caucasian and her mother is ethnically Korean, whose parents had moved to Alaska from Korea about fifty years ago.
In her heartfelt speech, the newly-crowned Miss America thanked her grandparents for the opportunity they gave her by moving to Alaska. She added that she is proud of her origin and all of this wouldn't have been possible without her family. Broyles also said that she would be active as Miss America, focusing on promoting the Paralympics, a sporting event for people with disabilities. Participation in a Paralympic Games, in which her brother who has Down syndrome, took part, influenced her decision.
Netizens have since shared their admiration for the new Miss America.
