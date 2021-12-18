Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/4-years-since-you-are-gone-sm-artists-remember-shinees-jonghyun--1091629544.html
4 Years Since You Are Gone: SM Artists Remember SHINee's Jonghyun
4 Years Since You Are Gone: SM Artists Remember SHINee's Jonghyun
SHINee's Minho and Key, and Red Velvet's Yeri shared photos to commemorate one of the brightest stars on the K-pop scene. 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T19:28+0000
2021-12-18T19:28+0000
k-pop
kim jonghyun
shinee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091629276_0:125:960:665_1920x0_80_0_0_bbec6cc16dd116795fbab8eede15ab87.jpg
SM Entertainment artists, colleagues, and friends have paid tribute to Jonghyun on the fourth anniversary of his passing on 18 December on Instagram. SHINee as a band is well-known among K-pop fans for their family-like relations, so it was not a surprise when Jonghyun's co-member Minho posted photos accompanied by words full of love, where he says that he misses Jonghyun everyday and he has a lot of pictures together with his hyung (the word for older brother or male friend in Korean), but those are the latest taken. He also added that it is not a cold day, since his hyung is always by his side and promised to always love him.Key, another bandmate from SHINee, posted a funny video featuring Jonghyun, writing "i miss you ! really" under the post. SHINee's official accounts on social networks were also updated in remembrance of Jonghyun, with a photo of the artist performing his song 'Blinking Game' at one of his 'THE AGIT: (The Letter)' solo concerts held in 2017.Red Velvet's Yeri, who is managed by SM Entertainment as SHINee, posted photos of her and Jonghyun having fun together on her Insta stories. Yeri, who was close to Jonghyun, also warmed the hearts of K-pop fans and especially Shawols (the official name of the SHINee's fandom) as one of her stories showed her listening to his song 'Shinin'.Jonghyun's close friend Nine, a vocalist for indie group Dear Cloud, updated her Instagram with a heartfelt post. "The world without you is still going, everyone is missing you," she wrote. "Just like you were a kind and warm person, I will be that kind of person too."A cheerful and bright person on stage, known for his impressive vocal abilities, Jonghyun left behind a huge legacy of several solo albums - apart from SHINee's large discography. Under SM Entertainment, a company widely known in the K-pop industry for limiting its artists, Jonghyun was the first to have the freedom of oeuvre: he wrote lyrics, composed music and produced songs. He tried various genres solo and within SHINee's activitiesJonghyun committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in 2017. His death sparked a wave of public discussion on mental health in South Korea, as the singer had been suffering from severe depression. In a suicide note, he wrote, “I was broken from the inside. The depression slowly chipped me away, finally devouring me. I could not beat the negativity. I hated myself. Even though I tried so hard demanding my memories that kept getting cut off to 'wake up,' all I got in return was silence. I‘d rather stop if I cannot breathe."Tragically, he is part of the so-called "27s club" with other musicians such as Amy Winehouse and Jim Morrison who also died aged 27.
https://sputniknews.com/20180109/shinee-jonghyun-japan-concert-1060612764.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091629276_0:35:960:755_1920x0_80_0_0_69e60319fb01d54b818546768a0b8859.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, kim jonghyun, shinee

4 Years Since You Are Gone: SM Artists Remember SHINee's Jonghyun

19:28 GMT 18.12.2021
© Photo : SHINee/TwitterSHINee's Jonghyun
SHINee's Jonghyun - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© Photo : SHINee/Twitter
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
SHINee's Minho and Key, and Red Velvet's Yeri shared photos to commemorate one of the brightest stars on the K-pop scene.
SM Entertainment artists, colleagues, and friends have paid tribute to Jonghyun on the fourth anniversary of his passing on 18 December on Instagram.
SHINee as a band is well-known among K-pop fans for their family-like relations, so it was not a surprise when Jonghyun's co-member Minho posted photos accompanied by words full of love, where he says that he misses Jonghyun everyday and he has a lot of pictures together with his hyung (the word for older brother or male friend in Korean), but those are the latest taken. He also added that it is not a cold day, since his hyung is always by his side and promised to always love him.
Key, another bandmate from SHINee, posted a funny video featuring Jonghyun, writing "i miss you ! really" under the post.
SHINee's official accounts on social networks were also updated in remembrance of Jonghyun, with a photo of the artist performing his song 'Blinking Game' at one of his 'THE AGIT: (The Letter)' solo concerts held in 2017.
Red Velvet's Yeri, who is managed by SM Entertainment as SHINee, posted photos of her and Jonghyun having fun together on her Insta stories. Yeri, who was close to Jonghyun, also warmed the hearts of K-pop fans and especially Shawols (the official name of the SHINee's fandom) as one of her stories showed her listening to his song 'Shinin'.
Jonghyun's close friend Nine, a vocalist for indie group Dear Cloud, updated her Instagram with a heartfelt post. "The world without you is still going, everyone is missing you," she wrote. "Just like you were a kind and warm person, I will be that kind of person too."
A cheerful and bright person on stage, known for his impressive vocal abilities, Jonghyun left behind a huge legacy of several solo albums - apart from SHINee's large discography. Under SM Entertainment, a company widely known in the K-pop industry for limiting its artists, Jonghyun was the first to have the freedom of oeuvre: he wrote lyrics, composed music and produced songs. He tried various genres solo and within SHINee's activities
Jonghyun committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in 2017. His death sparked a wave of public discussion on mental health in South Korea, as the singer had been suffering from severe depression. In a suicide note, he wrote, “I was broken from the inside. The depression slowly chipped me away, finally devouring me. I could not beat the negativity. I hated myself. Even though I tried so hard demanding my memories that kept getting cut off to 'wake up,' all I got in return was silence. I‘d rather stop if I cannot breathe."
This undated picture released by Yonhap news agency in Seoul on December 18, 2017 shows Kim Jong-Hyun, singer of popular K-pop group SHINee - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2018
SHINee Members' Hand-Written Letters Reveal Future Plans After Jonghyun Death
9 January 2018, 10:23 GMT
Tragically, he is part of the so-called "27s club" with other musicians such as Amy Winehouse and Jim Morrison who also died aged 27.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:28 GMT4 Years Since You Are Gone: SM Artists Remember SHINee's Jonghyun
19:16 GMTResearcher Reveals Peculiar Features of Alleged UFO Materials He Examined
19:04 GMTNew Knowledge About Moon's History Obtained Via Apollo Lunar Sample Study
18:40 GMTThe Netherlands Introduces Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron
18:26 GMTMoscow: If US, NATO Reject Security Proposals, Russia Will Be Forced to Create Counterthreats
17:58 GMTLutheran Church in Chicago Hosts Drag Queen Prayer for Children – Video
17:53 GMTMarket Explosion in Pakistan Reportedly Kills 1 Person, Injures 10
17:49 GMTDavid Rothschild Labels 'People Who Run Republican Party' Anti-Semitic Over Trump's Interview
17:35 GMTCruz’n for a Bruisin: GOP Senator Releases Hold on Biden Nominees for Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Vote
16:11 GMTIran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat
16:06 GMTPrince Andrew's Bid to Portray Accuser as 'Money-Hungry Sex Kitten' Dismissed as PR Stunt by Judge
15:24 GMTMayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Surge in COVID Cases
15:00 GMT'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
14:47 GMTBelarusian Official Warns Baltic States Would Be Completely Wiped Out in Event of European War
14:38 GMTSpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit
14:24 GMTGerman Vice Chancellor Calls Nord Stream 2 Geopolitical Mistake
14:04 GMTAnti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
13:54 GMTBarcelona Set to Make Surprise Move for England and Man United Forward Marcus Rashford
13:44 GMTScientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First
13:30 GMT'Wrong Joe in the WH': Tweeps Wince as VP Harris Snaps at Charlamagne For Asking Who 'Real' POTUS Is