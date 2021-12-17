Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/swedens-top-commander-urges-us-to-beef-up-military-footprint-in-europe-to-counter-russia-1091598290.html
Sweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia
Sweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia
Claims by officials and media in the US and NATO that Russia has concentrated up to 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and is preparing to invade have... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T10:11+0000
2021-12-17T10:18+0000
russia
sweden
troops
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/80/1026528009_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_4a48bab9ac2ddbe2f96efd3259bf2caa.jpg
The United States should significantly beef up its presence in Europe if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Swedish Armed Forces supreme commander Gen. Micael Byden has urged.Byden suggested that the US troops should be sent to existing US facilities in Europe. “Because you have bases in Europe. It’s not like you’re not there. It’s more like…reinforce what you have…More people, more capabilities,” he urged.The Swedish supreme commander didn’t specify how many more troops Washington should deploy. He stressed however that the US shouldn’t diminish the military resources devoted to Europe to concentrate on China. “I think you can do both,” he said.Byden also expressed concern about the deepening of the military partnership between Moscow and Beijing. “We see more of it than before, and it’s a very good question how far they have come,” he said.The United States has dozens of military bases dotting the European continent, with over 62,000 troops stationed in countries including Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the UK. US-operated bases contain troops, armoured vehicles and tanks, aircraft, warships, and battlefield tactical nukes (the latter are stationed at bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, respectively).Sweden is not part of NATO and does not host US forces, but cooperates with the alliance extensively in drills and military planning within the Nordic NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partner programme, which also includes Finland.‘Not One Inch East’?Moscow has repeatedly expressed concerns about NATO’s continued eastward expansion and encroachment on Russia’s western borders, despite verbal assurances by Washington in 1990 that the bloc would not expand “one inch east” beyond a reunified Germany. Since then, NATO has broken these promises repeatedly, swallowing up every former member of the defunct Moscow-led Warsaw Pact alliance, the three Baltic republics of the former USSR, and four republics of the former Yugoslavia. The post-coup government of Ukraine, which was installed with support of the US and the European Union in 2014, has expressed aspirations to join the bloc, with some officials threatening to reacquire nuclear weapons if Kiev’s membership bid is rejected. The alliance granted the country NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partner status in 2020, but has put off the country’s membership bid for up to two decades. Russia has warned that it considers Ukraine within NATO as a “red line” for Moscow’s security, given the prospect of the alliance stationing advanced missiles and aircraft right next to the border.Moscow has already expressed similar concerns about the Aegis Ashore missile defence facility deployed in Romania, and an identical system being built in Poland, pointing out that its anti-missile projectiles could easily be replaced with offensive and possibly nuclear-tipped Tomahawk cruise missiles.
https://sputniknews.com/20180724/russia-defense-nato-shoigu-1066645521.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210415/ukraines-ambassador-to-germany-says-kiev-may-have-to-build-nukes-if-it-cant-join-nato-1082640859.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/80/1026528009_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f7c269b73dee423991029f77a301c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sweden, troops, nato

Sweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia

10:11 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 17.12.2021)
© Flickr / The US ArmyParatroopers of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade depart Lielvarde Airbase (NATO), Latvia. File photo
Paratroopers of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade depart Lielvarde Airbase (NATO), Latvia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© Flickr / The US Army
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Claims by officials and media in the US and NATO that Russia has concentrated up to 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and is preparing to invade have sunk relations between Moscow and the Western bloc to new lows. Russia adamantly denies having plans to invade anyone.
The United States should significantly beef up its presence in Europe if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, Swedish Armed Forces supreme commander Gen. Micael Byden has urged.
“If the situation – I wouldn’t say ‘require’ because that’s the wrong word – but if the situation would worsen, I do believe it would be good to have a bigger footprint,” Byden said, speaking to Politico on Thursday during a visit to Washington, where he met with senior US officials.
Byden suggested that the US troops should be sent to existing US facilities in Europe. “Because you have bases in Europe. It’s not like you’re not there. It’s more like…reinforce what you have…More people, more capabilities,” he urged.
The Swedish supreme commander didn’t specify how many more troops Washington should deploy. He stressed however that the US shouldn’t diminish the military resources devoted to Europe to concentrate on China. “I think you can do both,” he said.
Byden also expressed concern about the deepening of the military partnership between Moscow and Beijing. “We see more of it than before, and it’s a very good question how far they have come,” he said.
The United States has dozens of military bases dotting the European continent, with over 62,000 troops stationed in countries including Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Kosovo, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey and the UK. US-operated bases contain troops, armoured vehicles and tanks, aircraft, warships, and battlefield tactical nukes (the latter are stationed at bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, respectively).
Sweden is not part of NATO and does not host US forces, but cooperates with the alliance extensively in drills and military planning within the Nordic NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partner programme, which also includes Finland.
Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu prepares to take his seat for the two-day ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Clark, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippine - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2018
Russia Concerned by Efforts to Draw Finland, Sweden Into NATO - Defense Minister
24 July 2018, 14:12 GMT
‘Not One Inch East’?
Moscow has repeatedly expressed concerns about NATO’s continued eastward expansion and encroachment on Russia’s western borders, despite verbal assurances by Washington in 1990 that the bloc would not expand “one inch east” beyond a reunified Germany. Since then, NATO has broken these promises repeatedly, swallowing up every former member of the defunct Moscow-led Warsaw Pact alliance, the three Baltic republics of the former USSR, and four republics of the former Yugoslavia.
The post-coup government of Ukraine, which was installed with support of the US and the European Union in 2014, has expressed aspirations to join the bloc, with some officials threatening to reacquire nuclear weapons if Kiev’s membership bid is rejected. The alliance granted the country NATO Enhanced Opportunity Partner status in 2020, but has put off the country’s membership bid for up to two decades. Russia has warned that it considers Ukraine within NATO as a “red line” for Moscow’s security, given the prospect of the alliance stationing advanced missiles and aircraft right next to the border.
Troops load up nuclear warheads on Ukrainian territory. 1992. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2021
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Says Kiev May Have to Build Nukes If It Can’t Join NATO
15 April, 16:48 GMT
Moscow has already expressed similar concerns about the Aegis Ashore missile defence facility deployed in Romania, and an identical system being built in Poland, pointing out that its anti-missile projectiles could easily be replaced with offensive and possibly nuclear-tipped Tomahawk cruise missiles.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:21 GMTFrench Ethical Committee Backs Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11 for 'Benefit of Child'
11:14 GMTHuntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
11:12 GMTFrance Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
11:12 GMTMaxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
11:06 GMTChris Noth Viral Ad Axed by Peloton as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
10:56 GMT'Unmatched, Unprecedented': Fans Hail Roger Federer as Swiss Wins Record-Extending 40th ATP Award
10:47 GMTHalf a Year After The Establishment of a Government in Israel, Tweeps Vent Anger at Its Policies
10:44 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Russia-NATO Security Treaty
10:33 GMTAftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
10:29 GMTBelarusian Border Committee Says Polish Soldier Seeking Political Asylum
10:16 GMTIndian Government Urged to Set up Alternative to SWIFT Payment System Over US Misuse
10:11 GMTSweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia
10:11 GMTFlynn's Relatives Allowed to Proceed With CNN Suit Over 'False Light' Reports Linking Them to QAnon
10:11 GMTRussian Regulator Demands YouTube to Immediately Restore Access to RT auf Sendung Channel
10:06 GMTFrance Ready to Provide Additional Rafale Jet to India, Defence Minister Parly Says
10:01 GMTPutin Congratulates Pope on His 85th Birthday
09:39 GMTUS Schools Cancel Classes on 17 Dec Over Threats of Bombings, Shooting on TikTok
09:23 GMTDemonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
08:46 GMT'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
08:44 GMTFrance Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says