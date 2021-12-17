https://sputniknews.com/20211217/russian-regulator-demands-youtube-to-immediately-restore-access-to-rt-auf-sendung-channel-1091598220.html

Russian Regulator Demands YouTube to Immediately Restore Access to RT auf Sendung Channel

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to RT's auf Sendung channel.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to RT's auf Sendung channel.In particular, the letter by the Russian regulator characterizes actions of video hosting as unprecedented and violating the key principles of free dissemination of information and unhindered access to it. Roskomnadzor considers this to be an act of censorship, which is prohibited under the Russian Constitution."In the event the owner of the resource fails to comply with the Roskomnadzor warning, the law provides for measures of partial or complete restriction of access, as well as administrative liability," Roskomnadzor added.Earlier this week, YouTube blocked the RT DE channel on the same day the Russian media company launched a 24/7 news service in German to broadcast live news and talk shows from its studios in Moscow and Berlin.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed YouTube for blocking the RT DE channel, adding that Moscow does not expect anything better from the platform.Previously, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right to recover, citing alleged "violations of community rules." At the time, RT DE was ranked fourth in terms of influence among German-language media, according to Tubular Labs.The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin. In August 2021, RT DE was refused a broadcasting license in Luxembourg after reportedly receiving a recommendation from the German authorities. In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right of recovery for alleged "violations of community rules."

