YouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch

YouTube has blocked new channel RT DE on the same day when TV broadcasting was launched, RT said on Thursday."YouTube has blocked the new channel RT DE - RT auf Sendung. This happened on the day of the launch of television broadcasting in German. Live broadcast was on. We are trying to understand the reasons [behind YouTube’s decision]," RT said in a statement.The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin.In August, RT DE was officially denied a broadcasting license by Luxembourg, which cited "information and analysis by the German authorities". In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right to recover, for alleged "violations of community rules". At the same time, RT DE was in fourth place in terms of influence among the German-language media, bypassing Deutsche Welle and other German media, according to Tubular Labs.RT in German was launched in 2014 online and on social media.
Earlier in the day, RT launched a 24-hour news service known as 'RT DE' in German that will broadcast live news, talk shows and documentaries from the network's studios in Moscow and Berlin.
YouTube has blocked new channel RT DE on the same day when TV broadcasting was launched, RT said on Thursday.
"YouTube has blocked the new channel RT DE - RT auf Sendung. This happened on the day of the launch of television broadcasting in German. Live broadcast was on. We are trying to understand the reasons [behind YouTube’s decision]," RT said in a statement.
The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin.
In August, RT DE was officially denied a broadcasting license by Luxembourg, which cited "information and analysis by the German authorities". In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right to recover, for alleged "violations of community rules". At the same time, RT DE was in fourth place in terms of influence among the German-language media, bypassing Deutsche Welle and other German media, according to Tubular Labs.
RT in German was launched in 2014 online and on social media.