Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: NATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/youtube-blocks-rt-de-broadcast-channel-on-day-of-its-launch-1091566870.html
YouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch
YouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch
Earlier in the day, RT launched a 24-hour news service known as 'RT DE' in German that will broadcast live news, talk shows and documentaries from the... 16.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-16T09:17+0000
2021-12-16T09:24+0000
tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
YouTube has blocked new channel RT DE on the same day when TV broadcasting was launched, RT said on Thursday."YouTube has blocked the new channel RT DE - RT auf Sendung. This happened on the day of the launch of television broadcasting in German. Live broadcast was on. We are trying to understand the reasons [behind YouTube’s decision]," RT said in a statement.The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin.In August, RT DE was officially denied a broadcasting license by Luxembourg, which cited "information and analysis by the German authorities". In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right to recover, for alleged "violations of community rules". At the same time, RT DE was in fourth place in terms of influence among the German-language media, bypassing Deutsche Welle and other German media, according to Tubular Labs.RT in German was launched in 2014 online and on social media.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech

YouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch

09:17 GMT 16.12.2021 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 16.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Earlier in the day, RT launched a 24-hour news service known as 'RT DE' in German that will broadcast live news, talk shows and documentaries from the network's studios in Moscow and Berlin.
YouTube has blocked new channel RT DE on the same day when TV broadcasting was launched, RT said on Thursday.

"YouTube has blocked the new channel RT DE - RT auf Sendung. This happened on the day of the launch of television broadcasting in German. Live broadcast was on. We are trying to understand the reasons [behind YouTube’s decision]," RT said in a statement.
The launch of RT DE has been surrounded by controversy in the European Union, with German media and politicians accusing the broadcaster of manipulations with facts targeting Germans of Russian origin.
In August, RT DE was officially denied a broadcasting license by Luxembourg, which cited "information and analysis by the German authorities". In September, YouTube removed two RT DE channels without the right to recover, for alleged "violations of community rules". At the same time, RT DE was in fourth place in terms of influence among the German-language media, bypassing Deutsche Welle and other German media, according to Tubular Labs.
RT in German was launched in 2014 online and on social media.
020003
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:30 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg and Ukraine's President Zelensky Hold Joint Press Conference
09:17 GMTYouTube Blocks RT DE Broadcast Channel on Day of Its Launch
09:16 GMTReddit Files Official Paperwork for Proposed IPO
08:48 GMTAustralian Police Detain 2 Eco-Activists, Charge 1 After Targeting Coal Train, Reports Say
08:43 GMTMoscow to Announce Response Measures to Expulsion of Diplomats From Berlin in Near Future
07:50 GMTLib Dems Vying for Conservative Stronghold North Shropshire in 'Coin Toss' By-Election
07:43 GMTFour Children Dead, Five Injured After Winds Lift Bouncy Castle Into Air in Australia
07:42 GMTSecurity Guarantees Proposals Handover to US is Step Towards Substantive Dialogue, Moscow
07:32 GMTTurkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dollar
07:31 GMTNord Stream 2 Not Discussed at EU Eastern Partnership Summit, Finnish Prime Minister Says
07:28 GMTArmenian Prime Minister Says Yerevan, Baku Agreed on Construction of Railway
06:46 GMTDenmark to Rent Overseas Jail in Kosovo to Provide Enough Space for Its Prisoners
06:41 GMTJapanese Prime Minister Not Planning to Attend Winter Olympics in Beijing
06:36 GMTTwist in Paul Pogba's Transfer Saga as Spanish Media Claims Barca No Longer Interested in Man U Star
06:23 GMTTrouble in Paradise? J.Lo 'Pissed' Over Ben Affleck Blaming Drinking on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner
06:18 GMT1971 War Anniversary: India Hails Its 'Unique' Ties With Bangladesh, Unaffected by China's Influence
06:00 GMTReport Finds Young Swedes Getting Robbed by Immigrants
05:49 GMT'Old Boris Magic Wearing Thin': Tory Rebels Warn PM of Possible Leadership Challenge 'On the Cards'
05:22 GMTNordics Knocked Down by Record COVID-19 Infection, Hospitalisation Rates
05:05 GMTVandal Tarnishes Wall Street's Famous Charging Bull Statue With Swastika