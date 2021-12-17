Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/native-identity--belonging-organizing-in-the-gig-economy-covid--dc-schools-1091585748.html
Native Identity & Belonging; Organizing in The Gig Economy; COVID & DC Schools
Native Identity & Belonging; Organizing in The Gig Economy; COVID & DC Schools
More Americans self-identify as Native American, according to the US Census Bureau. How identity intersects culture, race, history, and political power. 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T10:20+0000
2021-12-17T10:20+0000
washington d.c
culture
population
slavery
wages
labor
race
public schools
education
doordash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091585723_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7b0ae21a573a0fba333f13b2984cf078.png
Native Identity & Belonging; Organizing In The Gig Economy; COVID & DC Schools
More Americans self-identify as Native American, according to the US Census Bureau. How identity intersects culture, race, history, and political power.
Ruth Anna Buffalo, member of the North Dakota House of Representatives and first Native American Democratic woman elected to the North Dakota Legislature, and citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, joins us to talk about a report revealing that there has been an 86.5 percent growth in the Native population in the US between the 2010 and 2010 census, with more people self-identifying as indigenous. We talk about the implications of these changes, and how there could be some positive outcomes from this, as it could signify growing political power, but also the issues associated with quantifying and assigning identity, which delves into a long-standing and complex issue dealing with the concept of race, belonging, and culture that has its roots with the dispossession and disenfranchisement of native communities in the U.S.Matthew Telles, Instacart driver and organizer, joins us to talk about news that the company DoorDash is opening a new location in New York City, where it’s moving away from the contractor model and designating its workers as full-time employees in the subsidiary company known as DashCorps. We talk about how this could be considered a small victory for workers, since they will now be entitled a guaranteed wage, albeit a low one, and benefits usually denied to gig workers in the industry across the country, and whether we will see similar moves in other app-based companies.Jamal Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, and Bomani Armah, hip-hop artist and educator, join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about thousands of students getting sick with COVID-19 and more quarantined just days before the winter break, as DC Public Schools is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, and a new bill introduced in Oklahoma that takes aim at the 1619 Project and which looks to dictate how the history of slavery is taught across the state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
washington d.c
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091585723_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ea63f89baf519ace6554dde98e536ac1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington d.c, culture, population, slavery, wages, labor, race, public schools, education, doordash, political misfits, life under covid-19 quarantine, аудио, radio

Native Identity & Belonging; Organizing in The Gig Economy; COVID & DC Schools

10:20 GMT 17.12.2021
Native Identity & Belonging; Organizing In The Gig Economy; COVID & DC Schools
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Austin Pelli
All materials
More Americans self-identify as Native American, according to the US Census Bureau. How identity intersects culture, race, history, and political power.
Ruth Anna Buffalo, member of the North Dakota House of Representatives and first Native American Democratic woman elected to the North Dakota Legislature, and citizen of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, joins us to talk about a report revealing that there has been an 86.5 percent growth in the Native population in the US between the 2010 and 2010 census, with more people self-identifying as indigenous. We talk about the implications of these changes, and how there could be some positive outcomes from this, as it could signify growing political power, but also the issues associated with quantifying and assigning identity, which delves into a long-standing and complex issue dealing with the concept of race, belonging, and culture that has its roots with the dispossession and disenfranchisement of native communities in the U.S.
Matthew Telles, Instacart driver and organizer, joins us to talk about news that the company DoorDash is opening a new location in New York City, where it’s moving away from the contractor model and designating its workers as full-time employees in the subsidiary company known as DashCorps. We talk about how this could be considered a small victory for workers, since they will now be entitled a guaranteed wage, albeit a low one, and benefits usually denied to gig workers in the industry across the country, and whether we will see similar moves in other app-based companies.
Jamal Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, and Bomani Armah, hip-hop artist and educator, join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about thousands of students getting sick with COVID-19 and more quarantined just days before the winter break, as DC Public Schools is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, and a new bill introduced in Oklahoma that takes aim at the 1619 Project and which looks to dictate how the history of slavery is taught across the state.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:21 GMTFrench Ethical Committee Backs Vaccination for Children Aged 5-11 for 'Benefit of Child'
11:14 GMTHuntsman Spider Interrupts Health Minister's COVID Briefing in Australia - Video
11:12 GMTFrance Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security
11:12 GMTMaxwell's Defense Questions 'False Memory' Expert, Casting Doubt on Possibly 'Corrupted' Accusations
11:06 GMTChris Noth Viral Ad Axed by Peloton as Actor Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
10:56 GMT'Unmatched, Unprecedented': Fans Hail Roger Federer as Swiss Wins Record-Extending 40th ATP Award
10:47 GMTHalf a Year After The Establishment of a Government in Israel, Tweeps Vent Anger at Its Policies
10:44 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Publishes Detailed Proposal for New Russia-US-NATO Security Treaty
10:33 GMTAftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
10:29 GMTBelarusian Border Committee Says Polish Soldier Seeking Political Asylum
10:16 GMTIndian Government Urged to Set up Alternative to SWIFT Payment System Over US Misuse
10:11 GMTSweden’s Top Commander Urges US to Beef Up Military ‘Footprint’ in Europe to Counter Russia
10:11 GMTFlynn's Relatives Allowed to Proceed With CNN Suit Over 'False Light' Reports Linking Them to QAnon
10:11 GMTRussian Regulator Demands YouTube to Immediately Restore Access to RT auf Sendung Channel
10:06 GMTFrance Ready to Provide Additional Rafale Jet to India, Defence Minister Parly Says
10:01 GMTPutin Congratulates Pope on His 85th Birthday
09:39 GMTUS Schools Cancel Classes on 17 Dec Over Threats of Bombings, Shooting on TikTok
09:23 GMTDemonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
08:46 GMT'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
08:44 GMTFrance Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says