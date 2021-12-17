https://sputniknews.com/20211217/florida-man-kicked-off-flight-for-wearing-womens-underwear-as-face-mask-1091609728.html

Florida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask

Florida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask

The passenger reportedly received a notification from United Airlines telling him that he's barred from the airline's flights until the case is reviewed by the... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T17:07+0000

2021-12-17T17:07+0000

2021-12-17T17:07+0000

united airlines

us

florida

underwear

mask

passenger

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082287857_29:0:3670:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2814e2e3856faf01d590a6e5536c608e.jpg

Adam Jenne from Cape Coral, Florida was escorted off a United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington, DC on Wednesday due to his stance on the use of face masks.According to Fox 4, Jenne said that he regarded the rule necessitating people to wear face masks on a plane as silly, and therefore "decided to follow the rule in a silly way"; he used women's underwear as a mask, arguing that it "covered his nose and mouth and complied with TSA guidelines."The crew of the United Airlines flight to DC had other ideas and asked Jenna to disembark, with one flight attendant telling him that he was "not in mask compliance."After Jenna was thrown off the plane, several other passengers also got off the aircraft in support of him, he reportedly said.Later, Jenna also received an email from United Airlines, telling him that he was barred from their flights until the case is reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee.Jenna, however, insisted that he was in the right, saying: "Your rights end where mine begin. You don’t get to tell me how I conduct myself."

desmond walmper Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

1

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

united airlines, us, florida, underwear, mask, passenger