Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/florida-man-kicked-off-flight-for-wearing-womens-underwear-as-face-mask-1091609728.html
Florida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
Florida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
The passenger reportedly received a notification from United Airlines telling him that he's barred from the airline's flights until the case is reviewed by the... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T17:07+0000
2021-12-17T17:07+0000
united airlines
us
florida
underwear
mask
passenger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082287857_29:0:3670:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2814e2e3856faf01d590a6e5536c608e.jpg
Adam Jenne from Cape Coral, Florida was escorted off a United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington, DC on Wednesday due to his stance on the use of face masks.According to Fox 4, Jenne said that he regarded the rule necessitating people to wear face masks on a plane as silly, and therefore "decided to follow the rule in a silly way"; he used women's underwear as a mask, arguing that it "covered his nose and mouth and complied with TSA guidelines."The crew of the United Airlines flight to DC had other ideas and asked Jenna to disembark, with one flight attendant telling him that he was "not in mask compliance."After Jenna was thrown off the plane, several other passengers also got off the aircraft in support of him, he reportedly said.Later, Jenna also received an email from United Airlines, telling him that he was barred from their flights until the case is reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee.Jenna, however, insisted that he was in the right, saying: "Your rights end where mine begin. You don’t get to tell me how I conduct myself."
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis      
0
1
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082287857_484:0:3215:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cddb38aa37266d357a010d0ed1963c22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united airlines, us, florida, underwear, mask, passenger

Florida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask

17:07 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKIA United Airlines Boeing 737-800 arrives at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 arrives at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The passenger reportedly received a notification from United Airlines telling him that he's barred from the airline's flights until the case is reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee.
Adam Jenne from Cape Coral, Florida was escorted off a United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington, DC on Wednesday due to his stance on the use of face masks.
According to Fox 4, Jenne said that he regarded the rule necessitating people to wear face masks on a plane as silly, and therefore "decided to follow the rule in a silly way"; he used women's underwear as a mask, arguing that it "covered his nose and mouth and complied with TSA guidelines."
"There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect," he said.
The crew of the United Airlines flight to DC had other ideas and asked Jenna to disembark, with one flight attendant telling him that he was "not in mask compliance."
After Jenna was thrown off the plane, several other passengers also got off the aircraft in support of him, he reportedly said.
"Thank you to them, because they saw something, an injustice, something that didn’t make sense, and they stood up," he added.
Later, Jenna also received an email from United Airlines, telling him that he was barred from their flights until the case is reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee.
Jenna, however, insisted that he was in the right, saying: "Your rights end where mine begin. You don’t get to tell me how I conduct myself."
Meanwhile, United Airlines’ communications team told the media outlet in a statement: "The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions in the air.”
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis      
dwdesmond walmper
17 December, 20:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:28 GMTUS Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
17:07 GMTFlorida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
16:33 GMTDemocrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill
16:32 GMTPeskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
15:47 GMTMajority of Canadians Reportedly Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Before
15:37 GMTKim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
15:22 GMTDenmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar
15:12 GMTRussia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
14:56 GMTKremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'
14:37 GMTIndian Competition Regulator Slaps $26.5 Mln Penalty on Amazon for Hiding Info in Future Group Deal
14:20 GMTN Korean Media Urge Unity as Country Observes 10th Anniversary of Kim Jong-il's Death
14:00 GMTObservers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
13:51 GMTWatch Syrian Villagers and Troops Intercept & Turn Back Two US Convoys
13:33 GMTAfter Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say
13:31 GMTUK Says Breakthrough on Northern Ireland Protocol Needed Early Next Year
13:13 GMTPSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior
13:03 GMT'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
12:48 GMTFrench Minister: Paris Will Ask EU Commission to Start Litigation Against UK Over Fishing Licences
12:34 GMTIranian, Omani Warships, Aircraft Deployed for Joint Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Photos
12:27 GMTScientists Сome Up With New Effective Method to Detect Cancer Cells in Blood