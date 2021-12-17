Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/cdc-us-children-exposed-to-covid-can-stay-in-school-through-test-to-stay-1091613089.html
CDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
CDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
School children in the United States who are exposed to COVID can resume in-class learning as long as they are tested regularly for the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
2021-12-17T18:40+0000
2021-12-17T18:40+0000
us
schools
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083665444_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_33cd813cbd660d1629fa30eef29a9c52.jpg
"Schools may consider the use of TTS [Test-to-Stay] to minimize the impact of quarantine and limit school absences after a SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the K-12 school setting," the CDC said in newly-released COVID guidelines for schools.Additionally, the agency entrusted with leading America’s battle against the pandemic recommended that every student aged 5 years or older get a COVID-19 vaccine as protection."Adolescents ages 16 years and older can get a booster shot at least six months after a primary series," it added. "Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications."Home-based quarantines of students, as well as forced remote-learning, have been two of the most political and divisive issues around the two-year long pandemic, with parents who are typically opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations accusing health authorities and the Biden administration of overhyping concerns about the virus. Many parents unable to work from home or pay for daycare have also been bitter about such measures.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083665444_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4114c4f609617c1f690f3f4e77111160.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, schools, covid-19

CDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'

18:40 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / Marco BelloA student wearing a protective mask, attends class on the first day of school, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at St. Lawrence Catholic School in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. August 18, 2021.
A student wearing a protective mask, attends class on the first day of school, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at St. Lawrence Catholic School in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. August 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / Marco Bello
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - School children in the United States who are exposed to COVID can resume in-class learning as long as they are tested regularly for the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday in an effort to prevent home-based quarantines that are disruptive to lessons.
"Schools may consider the use of TTS [Test-to-Stay] to minimize the impact of quarantine and limit school absences after a SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the K-12 school setting," the CDC said in newly-released COVID guidelines for schools.
Additionally, the agency entrusted with leading America’s battle against the pandemic recommended that every student aged 5 years or older get a COVID-19 vaccine as protection.
"Adolescents ages 16 years and older can get a booster shot at least six months after a primary series," it added. "Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications."
Home-based quarantines of students, as well as forced remote-learning, have been two of the most political and divisive issues around the two-year long pandemic, with parents who are typically opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations accusing health authorities and the Biden administration of overhyping concerns about the virus. Many parents unable to work from home or pay for daycare have also been bitter about such measures.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTJoe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
19:00 GMTEx-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 Panel But Did Not Answer Questions
19:00 GMT'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
18:55 GMTIAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
18:51 GMTChina Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
18:40 GMTCDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
18:33 GMTUS Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
18:22 GMTJeff Bezos Should 'Spend Less Time in Hot Tub, More Time at Blue Origin,' Elon Musk Says
18:18 GMTUS Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
18:06 GMTProud Boys Activist Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison For Threatening Senator
17:43 GMTGerman Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues
17:28 GMTUS Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
17:07 GMTFlorida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
16:33 GMTDemocrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill
16:32 GMTPeskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
15:47 GMTMajority of Canadians Reportedly Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Before
15:37 GMTKim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
15:22 GMTDenmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar
15:12 GMTRussia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
14:56 GMTKremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'