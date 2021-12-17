https://sputniknews.com/20211217/aftermath-of-building-fire-in-osaka-japan-as-dozens-feared-dead-1091597529.html

Aftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead

The fire broke out earlier in the day at a clinic located in an eight-storey building in the city of Osaka in western Japan

Sputnik goes live from the Japanese city of Osaka, which was hit by a massive blaze on Friday morning. Dozens are feared dead following the fire, which broke out in a commercial building.Japanese police are investigating suspected arson.The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

