Sputnik goes live from the Japanese city of Osaka, which was hit by a massive blaze on Friday morning. Dozens are feared dead following the fire, which broke out in a commercial building.Japanese police are investigating suspected arson.The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
Aftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
