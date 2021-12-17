Registration was successful!
Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
Aftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
Aftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead
The fire broke out earlier in the day at a clinic located in an eight-storey building in the city of Osaka in western Japan
2021-12-17T10:33+0000
2021-12-17T10:34+0000
Sputnik goes live from the Japanese city of Osaka, which was hit by a massive blaze on Friday morning. Dozens are feared dead following the fire, which broke out in a commercial building.Japanese police are investigating suspected arson.The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
japan
Aftermath of Building Fire in Osaka, Japan as Dozens Feared Dead

10:33 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOONFirefighters stand outside a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan December 17, 2021
Firefighters stand outside a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan December 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON
The fire broke out earlier in the day at a clinic located in an eight-storey building in the city of Osaka in western Japan.
Sputnik goes live from the Japanese city of Osaka, which was hit by a massive blaze on Friday morning. Dozens are feared dead following the fire, which broke out in a commercial building.
Japanese police are investigating suspected arson.
The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
